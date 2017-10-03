 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Travel
7 Reasons an Airport Lounge Membership Is Totally Worth It
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes

The best part of any holiday (besides the food) is dressing up. Whether it's Fourth of July or New Year's Eve, putting together the right outfit is key to starting the celebration. And no other holiday calls for outrageous and funny costumes like Halloween. For this trick-or-treat celebration, these 57 DIY couples costumes are not only effortless to make but also up your outfit creativity level. If you're planning to dress up with your partner but have no idea where to start, just get some sweet (or scary) inspiration now! You guys can make the outfits together and then stun the crowd at your Halloween bash.

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
Ash and Pikachu
Sally and Jack Skellington
Black Widow and Tony Stark
The Tron Duo
Soap and Loofah
Armed and Dangerous
Risky Business
Cowboys
Dora and Diego
Bank Robbers
French Chef and Creation
Where's Waldo
Tropical Vacation Couple
Grapes
Dalmatian and Firefighter
Tooth and Tooth Fairy
Beer Pong Cups
Cosmo and Wanda
The Beekeeper
Saved by the Bell
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Ken and Barbie
Roller Coaster
Starbucks
Kevin and Russell
Cast Away
Jane and Tarzan
Candy Land
Lightning Strike
Star Trek Spock and Uhura
amarty amarty 3 years

#2 is actually Ash and Misty. My Pokemon-loving boyfriend would want me to point this out.
