Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now

Listen carefully, and you'll hear people squealing with glee across the nation. Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things list is here, and it is so good. It includes every gift idea you could possibly imagine. We're talking desserts, pajamas, gadgets, cookware, books — the list goes on and on. If you're ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. These presents sell out almost as fast as you can say "YOU get a present, YOU get a present," so purchase them while you can. Luckily, they are all available on Amazon, so the products are easy to order. They're guaranteed to please — Oprah said so!