Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now

Listen carefully, and you'll hear people squealing with glee across the nation. Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things list is here, and it is so good. It includes every gift idea you could possibly imagine. We're talking desserts, pajamas, gadgets, cookware, books — the list goes on and on. If you're ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. These presents sell out almost as fast as you can say "YOU get a present, YOU get a present," so purchase them while you can. Luckily, they are all available on Amazon, so the products are easy to order. They're guaranteed to please — Oprah said so!

Echo Show
$230
Buy Now
The Patchwork Bear Patchwork Memory Bear
$120
Buy Now
23andMe DNA Test Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
$69
Buy Now
Tory Sport Women's Banner Tear Away Track Pants
$178
Buy Now
Burt's Bees Holiday Family Jammies
$13
Buy Now
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$109
Buy Now
Spanx Full-Length Leggings
$88
Buy Now
Martone Cycling Women's Gramercy Bicycle
$1,154
Buy Now
Lark & Ro 100% Cashmere Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
$128
Buy Now
CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Cubic Zirconia Double Pear Drop Earrings
$89
Buy Now
My Audio Pet Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker
$30
Buy Now
Breville Panini Press
$80
Buy Now
Fleischer & Wolf Seville Series Cookware Set
$400
Buy Now
Softies Women's Stretch Snuggle Lounger
$94
Buy Now
Peepers Sunglasses
$22
Buy Now
Smart Nora Anti Snoring Solution
$300
Buy Now
Samsung 55-Inch 4K Frame TV
$2,176
Buy Now
Madd Capp Puzzle
$18
Buy Now
Caroline's Cakes 7-Layer Bliss
$60
Buy Now
The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations
$15
Buy Now
Snurk Mermaid Duvet Cover and Pillow Case Set For Kids
$149
Buy Now
Eccolo World Traveler Thought a Day Notepad
$15
Buy Now
Tocca Cleopatra Crema da Mano
$20
Buy Now
The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Set
$35
Buy Now
Vera Bradley Iconic Rfid All-in-One Velvet Crossbody
$88
Buy Now
Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System With Auto-Spiralizer
$269
Buy Now
