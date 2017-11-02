Find a Gift For Everyone on Your List Thanks to Oprah's Favorite Things for Home

The queen of gift-giving, Oprah Winfrey, just released her Favorite Things 2017 list in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, and we're already demonstrating the most will power by not purchasing all 102 items for ourselves. However, the gifts that are catching our eyes most and are being swiftly added to cart ASAP for all of the people on our holiday gift lists are the gorgeous home goods Oprah hand-selected.

From chic kitchen items you'll want to display out in the open to a cozy throw blanket perfect for curling up on the couch with, these are the gifts on Oprah's gift list that we're obsessed with (and most definitely adding to our own wishlists . . . we're only human).