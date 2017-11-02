 Skip Nav
Find a Gift For Everyone on Your List Thanks to Oprah's Favorite Things for Home

The queen of gift-giving, Oprah Winfrey, just released her Favorite Things 2017 list in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, and we're already demonstrating the most will power by not purchasing all 102 items for ourselves. However, the gifts that are catching our eyes most and are being swiftly added to cart ASAP for all of the people on our holiday gift lists are the gorgeous home goods Oprah hand-selected.

From chic kitchen items you'll want to display out in the open to a cozy throw blanket perfect for curling up on the couch with, these are the gifts on Oprah's gift list that we're obsessed with (and most definitely adding to our own wishlists . . . we're only human).

Lands Downunder Buffalo Check Throws
$128
Buy Now
Gratitude Glass Jar
$45
Buy Now
Montes Doggett Server Tray
$88
Buy Now
Scented Candles by Joya
$62
Buy Now
Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass
$25
Buy Now
Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Fatwood Crock and Fatwood Bag
$120
Buy Now
Snurk Duvet Sets
$119
Buy Now
LSA International Shot Serving Set & Oak Paddle
$148
Buy Now
Yellow Leaf Hammocks
$199
Buy Now
Canvas Home Tinware Mugs
$48
Buy Now
Ichendorf Tonda and Rings Cruet Set
$50
Buy Now
Stephanie Johnson Havana Folding Mirror
$15
Buy Now
Eccolo World Traveler Thought A Day Notepad
$15
Buy Now
Home Bazaar Hand-made Novelty Cottage Bird House
$48
Buy Now
Fleischer & Wolf Seville Series Cookware Set
$400
Buy Now
Asobu Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$55
Buy Now
Cangshan N1 Series Knife Block Set
$176
Buy Now
Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus
$600
Buy Now
