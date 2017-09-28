Hysterical Parody Video Shows What All Parents Do With Their Children's Halloween Candy

Because America can't seem to ever wait until a reasonable date to start promoting upcoming holidays, Halloween candy has been sitting on store shelves in their giant packaged varieties since August — but now, with the holiday just a short while away, it's likely that candy has finally infiltrated your home and is neatly piled in your themed candy bowl.

Once kids see the candy, it gets harder and harder to tell them they have to wait until Halloween night to eat a few pieces. Little do they know, after they go to bed, their parents are likely nibbling on some of those baby-size chocolate bars. In this hilarious parody video from the Holderness family, dad and tee ball narrator extraordinaire Penn and sleepy road trip mom Kim admit to doing just that with their kids' candy to the tune of 69 Boyz's "Tootsee Roll."

Watch the video to see Penn and Kim (and parents all over America) eating all of the Halloween candy like it's their job — come on, you know you do it too, Twix-lover.