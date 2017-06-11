The Ultimate List of Indoor Activities For When Playing Outside Isn't an Option

Whether it's pouring rain or an unexpected snowfall, the weather forecast can quickly leave kids feeling restless while stuck indoors. When it's too snowy, wet, or cold to go outside, you'll be hearing echoes of "Mommmm . . . I'm bored!" before you know it. If you're out of ideas after a few days cooped inside, you've come to the right place.

We've come up with 119 boredom-busting ways to stay entertained indoors. Challenge your little ones to do something different this afternoon and try out a craft, recipe, or game that wouldn't have otherwise interested them. Prove to your kids that being stuck inside isn't necessarily a bad thing — it can be an opportunity to learn something new!