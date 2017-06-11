The Ultimate List of Indoor Activities For When Playing Outside Isn't an Option

 Skip Nav
Whether it's pouring rain or an unexpected snowfall, the weather forecast can quickly leave kids feeling restless while stuck indoors. When it's too snowy, wet, or cold to go outside, you'll be hearing echoes of "Mommmm . . . I'm bored!" before you know it. If you're out of ideas after a few days cooped inside, you've come to the right place.

We've come up with 119 boredom-busting ways to stay entertained indoors. Challenge your little ones to do something different this afternoon and try out a craft, recipe, or game that wouldn't have otherwise interested them. Prove to your kids that being stuck inside isn't necessarily a bad thing — it can be an opportunity to learn something new!

Image Source: Say Yes
1 Glow Stick Balloons
Glow Stick Balloons
Image Source: Say Yes

Set the tone for an epic dance party or hide-and-seek in the dark by first making glow stick balloons that will keep shining bright for hours.

2 Make a Fruit Print
Make a Fruit Print
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography

Fresh fruit doesn't have to be just for eating. Gather the kids, along with their favorite fruits, and enjoy an easy afternoon art activity.

3 Mini Painted Clay Pots
Mini Painted Clay Pots
Image Source: Say Yes

Bring the outdoors in by creating new homes for some special plants or herbs with your kiddo. These polymer pots are just as fun (and easy!) to decorate as they are to make.

4 Make Lego Storage Jars
Make Lego Storage Jars

Recycle old baby food jars by turning them into Lego storage jars.

Source: obSEUSSed

5 Create Rock Crayons
Create Rock Crayons
Image Source: Say Yes

Rock crayons are the gift that keep on giving because once your child has enjoyed the fun of making these rainbow creations, they can enjoy coloring with them during future projects.

6 Create an Indoor Herb Garden
Create an Indoor Herb Garden

While you probably want to mount the herbs with the help of another adult, your kids will love getting their hands dirty to help you plant herbs in mason jars. It's a great way to add fresh flavors to your family dishes all year round!

Source: Not Just a Housewife

7 Create Milk Art
Create Milk Art
Image Source: Say Yes

Not only will your kiddos love every second of this unique project but you'll be thrilled with the frameable end result.

8 Button Jewelry
Button Jewelry

A button necklace or bracelet is easy to make, inexpensive and super fun! Have the tots help you sort, pick and thread the buttons.

Source: Yellow Blackbird

9 Marshmallow Monsters
Marshmallow Monsters
Image Source: Say Yes

Inspired by Sesame Street monsters, this edible craft lets kids use their imagination to make their own colorful characters.

10 DIY Spin Art
DIY Spin Art
Image Source: Say Yes

Put that old salad spinner to use for this fun activity that every age group will enjoy.

11 Edible Flower Lollipops
Edible Flower Lollipops
Image Source: Say Yes

You don't need a candy thermometer to make these jasmine treats. You'll be surprised that they turn out just as delicious as they are pretty!

12 Make Your Own Play Dough
Make Your Own Play Dough
Image Source: Musings From a Stay at Home Mom

It's easy, requires only household ingredients, and takes just 10 minutes. Gather flour, water, cream of tartar, salt, vegetable oil, and food coloring (get the exact recipe here), and in just a few minutes, you'll have long-lasting, nontoxic, homemade playdough!

13 Croon to Karaoke
Croon to Karaoke
Image Source: Flickr user derekGavey

If you have a karaoke machine or your cable provider offers a karaoke channel (it sounds silly, but many of them do — pay your "On Demand" section a visit and check), then unleash your inner rock stars and start singing!

14 Play Dress-Up
Play Dress-Up
Image Source: Ana White

Pull out all the play clothes, along with some of Mom's high heels, Dad's old sporting equipment, and whatever else you can find, and let your kids create the craziest outfits they can imagine. And if you have a handyman or woman around on your rainy day, then dare them to build this adorable dress-up storage container.

15 Make Paper Rosettes
Make Paper Rosettes
Image Source: Paper Source

Make paper rosettes to hang in your windows.

16 Crayon Bowl Craft
Crayon Bowl Craft
Image Source: The Celebration Shoppe

Turn a plain, inexpensive bowl into a colorful creation with this cool crayon craft. All you need is a bowl, crayons and a glue gun.

17 Celebrate Christmas in July
Celebrate Christmas in July
Image Source: Flickr user Lars Plougmann

Surprise the kids by taking out the Christmas decorations and celebrating the holiday . . . in July! Play Christmas music, bake cookies, and decorate your houseplants with ornaments. Just don't leave the decor on display for too long, or your friends and neighbors will think you've lost it!

18 Button Bouquet
Button Bouquet
Image Source: American Crafts

Break out your button stash and create a bouquet that blooms all year long!

19 Play DJ
Play DJ
Image Source: Flickr user Jack Fussell

Hop on iTunes and encourage your little ones to create their own playlist. Come up with a theme of their favorite tunes, or introduce them to an entirely new genre, and rock out!

20 Play Library
Play Library
Image Source: Thinkstock / Nick White

Check out your favorite books from your own collection; organize your library by book color, author, size, or subject; or just find a cozy corner and curl up to read.

21 Create Your Own Personalized Decoupage
Create Your Own Personalized Decoupage
Image Source: Flickr User bptakoma

This fun, original decoupage activity is an easy way to bring all the kids together on one project! Simple and quick, it's an easy way for them to create some new decor while spending some quality time with you.

22 Write, Direct, and Produce a "TV Show"
Write, Direct, and Produce a "TV Show"
Image Source: Thinkstock / Stockbyte

Encourage creativity by challenging the kiddos to create their own TV show or movie. If they're too young to do it on their own, then offer your assistance with the camera when it comes to "lights, camera, action" time. Whether or not their pilot gets picked up, the results are sure to entertain.

23 Create a Time Capsule
Create a Time Capsule
Image Source: Flickr user woodleywonderworks

Create a "2012" time capsule. Have kids include a letter to their future selves with information like their grade in school, Summer plans, their best friends' names, hobbies they enjoy, favorite movies, songs, and more. Also include a few mementos and photos. Be sure to seal the whole thing in an airtight container (a tennis ball can or Tupperware would work well), and wait until a sunny day to bury it in the backyard. Just remember to make a note of where it is and when you want to open it!

24 Make Safari Cupcakes
Make Safari Cupcakes
Image Source: Rainbow Foods

Get creative in the kitchen with this easy-to-follow recipe for safari cupcakes. The trees are made from fruit leather, and the animals are ordinary animal crackers!

25 Button Embroidery Hoop Art
Button Embroidery Hoop Art
Image Source: Freckled Nest

Embroidery hoop art is all the rage in nursery decorating. A simple project like this one would make a great handmade addition to your nursery decor.

26 Play Grocery Store
Play Grocery Store

Whether they have a fancy grocery playset or you rummage through the kitchen for food and products that can do double-duty as toys, setting up a "grocery store" can be a fun — and even educational — way to spend the afternoon.

27 Combine Science and Crafting
Combine Science and Crafting
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Here's a project that's perfect for your lil science geek. Even if your child doesn't care for the flavor of mushrooms, he'll totally be a fan of this fungi after doing this crafty experiment.

28 Make Cake Pops!
Make Cake Pops!
Image Source: Midtown Sweets

Cake pops can seem intimidating, but they're actually quite easy (get our instructions here) — and delicious. Celebrate one good thing about being indoors on a Summer day (avoiding bees!) with these delicious bee cake pops, made from vanilla cake, dipped in yellow candy melt, and decorated with black fondant and white chocolate wafers for the wings.

29 Write Letters to People You Admire
Write Letters to People You Admire
Image Source: Flickr user U.S. Embassy New Delhi

Brainstorm favorite politicians, athletes, or any other role models that your kids might have, and embark upon a letter-writing project. Who knows? It could end with your kiddos scoring an invitation to the White House!

30 Vacation Memory Jars
Vacation Memory Jars
Image Source: Photo by Annie Schlechter. Courtesy of Martha Stewart Living

Nobody likes to say goodbye to their vacation, but there's an easy way to extend the joy of the trip. Whether created on a rainy day during the trip or once you're home, these vacation memory jars help lil ones retain their favorite artifacts from their time away from home. Best of all, they can easily be transported to school for the obligatory "what did you do on Summer vacation?" discussion.

31 Dig Up Some Old Socks
Dig Up Some Old Socks
Image Source: Thinkstock

Create sock puppets, fill them with sand, or decorate them into door stoppers. A clean pair of socks has endless potential.

32 Put on a Fashion Show
Put on a Fashion Show
Image Source: Million Dollar Smile Celebrations

Let your little ones (boys and girls are both invited!) strut their stuff. Make a runway out of kraft paper or a rug runner and get the music pumping. Give points for the best runway walk and the most creative outfits!

33 Make Fresh Fruit Pops
Make Fresh Fruit Pops
Image Source: Matthew Klein

Pretend it's a sunny Summer day by making fresh fruit ice pops.

34 Make Paper Bag Puppets
Make Paper Bag Puppets
Image Source: Martha Stewart

These can be as complicated or as simple as you want them to be, and the beauty of paper bag puppets is that you really don't need any fancy supplies other than staples. Check out Martha Stewart's tutorial on how to make these adorable animal puppets.

35 Sing Camp Songs!
Sing Camp Songs!

A sing-a-long is always fun, and even if your little ones haven't spent a day at camp, they're sure to love classic songs like "Going on a Bear Hunt," "Boom Chicka Boom," "Throw It Out the Window." If you haven't heard those camp songs, then check them — and almost two dozen others — on Susie Tallman & Friends' Let's Go ($14)!

36 Make Life-Size Paper Dolls
Make Life-Size Paper Dolls
Image Source: Hazelnutt House

Forget little dress up paper dolls that can easily be lost after use, go big with life-sized versions that your tot can play with day-after-day.

37 Tear Up Some Paper, And Then Do Something With It
Tear Up Some Paper, And Then Do Something With It
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

If you've got a tot who's not thrilled about getting crafty, this torn paper collage craft will have his fingers excited about creating.

38 Cardboard Play
Cardboard Play
Image Source: The Martha Stewart Show

Don't throw away those Diapers.com boxes that arrive throughout the year. Save them for a rainy day and transform them into something unique. With a few snips along the boxes' edges and some scraps of fabric from around the house, they can be converted into puppet theaters for an afternoon showing of your lil ones' favorite show.

39 Make Your Own Ice Cream
Make Your Own Ice Cream
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

The kids will all be screaming for ice cream with this easy recipe — best of all, no ice cream machine is required, just a few active hands!

40 Create an Art Gallery
Create an Art Gallery
Image Source: Style Files

Take a cue from The Style Files, and put the kids' original artwork on display. If you have an excessive amount of old paintings and drawings, then use this as an opportunity to have them sort through and organize the keepers vs. those that they (and you!) can do without.

41 Make a Fingerprint Family Tree
Make a Fingerprint Family Tree
Image Source: Leaves of Love

Use an ink pad and kiddie thumbs to create a fingerprint family tree. It's a great way to teach your lil ones about their family history.

42 Have a Rock-Painting Party
Have a Rock-Painting Party
Image Source: Sweet Happy Life

If you can brave the rain for a few minutes to gather some rocks and have some paint and brushes on hand, then you have everything you need for a rock-painting party. Let your kids get creative by mixing colors, and give toddlers smaller brushes to work on fine motor skills!

43 Make a Ruffle Cake
Make a Ruffle Cake
Image Source: Peas & Thank You's

Ruffle cakes are not only extremely beautiful, but they're also surprisingly easy to make. Watch a tutorial here, and then let older kids practice their cake-decorating skills!

44 Give Play Dough a Makeover
Give Play Dough a Makeover
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Who needs plain old play dough, when you can make your own Sand Dough. The easy to make recipe is made for lil helping hands!

45 Build a Fort or Tent
Build a Fort or Tent

For some good, old-fashioned fun, hit the linen closet and construct a fort or tent with sheets and pillows. The process of creating the hideaway is only the beginning; as once they're done with the hard work, playtime can begin!

46 Sort Through Old Toys and Plan a Garage Sale
Sort Through Old Toys and Plan a Garage Sale
Image Source: Flickr user puuikibeach

Use the promise of an upcoming garage sale as motivation to get the kids to sort through their old toys. Have them propose prices for each of the items they're giving up, and discuss what you'll do with the (eventual) profits. You may want to consider making a donation to a charity of the kids' choice to make the project especially meaningful.

47 Have Fun With Pancakes
Have Fun With Pancakes
Image Source: Jim's Pancakes

We're big fans of getting creative with pancakes, so whip up some batter, grab some food coloring, and let your kids go crazy (with some adult oven supervision, of course).

48 Pull Out the Puzzles
Pull Out the Puzzles

Puzzles are great for brain development, but be sure to pick one that's age-appropriate. This vintage Superman option ($19) from Pottery Barn Kids should appeal to kids ages 3 and up.

49 Create Art For Grandparents
Create Art For Grandparents
Image Source: Thinkstock

Nothing will make Grandma and Grandpa happier than receiving a package with your child's original artwork! Ship paper pieces (signed by the artist, of course) in mailing tubes. Or work that technology again and transfer a piece to a postcard, magnet, notecard, or mug. These days, the art-sharing and gift-giving possibilities are endless!

50 Spa Day
Spa Day
Image Source: Thinkstock / Wavebreakmedia Ltd

Break out the nail polish for at-home mani/pedis. To create an extra-authentic spa environment, have everyone wear bathrobes, cut up some cucumbers to soothe the "clients'" weary eyes, and turn on some New Age tunes.

51 Make Indoor S'mores
Make Indoor S'mores
Image Source: Flickr user ~MVI~ (won't ride air asia again)

Take indoor camping to new levels with s'mores for dessert! If lighting up the fireplace in the middle of the Summer seems like a bit much, then use the flames from your stove.

52 Make Flavored Popcorn
Make Flavored Popcorn
Image Source: Le Partie Sugar

Make flavored popcorn and set up a popcorn bar — perfect for movie viewing.

53 Have a Camp Movie Marathon
Have a Camp Movie Marathon
Image Source: Disney

If they're headed off to camp later this Summer, then get them in gear with a camp movie marathon. Here are a few suggestions for appropriate flicks. Get everyone in the spirit by watching from a play tent or fort.

54 Make Fortune Tellers
Make Fortune Tellers
Image Source: Flickr user cogdogblog

Make fortune tellers (otherwise known as cootie catchers) like these ones by 5 Orange Potatoes.

55 Bake a Rainbow Cake
Bake a Rainbow Cake
Image Source: Cakies

With a little effort and a lot of food coloring, whip up a masterpiece worthy of Betty Crocker.

56 Hanging Crayon Hearts
Hanging Crayon Hearts
Image Source: Martha Stewart

These translucent hanging crayon hearts, made from waxed paper and crayon shavings, can cheer up a room in your home.

57 Unleash Their Inner Author
Unleash Their Inner Author
Image Source: Flickr user Bradley J

Writing a book takes most authors years to do, so hopefully it'll be a way to occupy at least a portion of your rainy afternoon. Work with the kids to "storyboard" their ideas first, then develop a great title, illustrations, and plot.

58 Get Active
Get Active
Image Source: Photo by Annie Schlechter. Courtesy of Martha Stewart Living

Crafting isn't only sedentary. Pull out those empty cans and create something that gets kids moving like these elephant feet. If you have several cans stored up, get multiple kids on their feet and have elephant races across the room!

59 Make Some Goop
Make Some Goop
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

No, we're not talking about Gwyneth Paltrow's site, but some slimy, silly concoction that only requires three ingredients.

60 Build Your Own Terrarium
Build Your Own Terrarium
Image Source: Madey Edlin

A glass vessel, some sand, some dirt, and a few plants make a fun rainy-day project that will last long after the sun comes out. For simple, step-by-step instructions, click here.

61 Plan a Family Vacation
Plan a Family Vacation

Whether you've already got a trip in the works or are just dreaming up fun destinations for the future, getting the kids involved in planning a family vacation is a great way to spend a rainy day. Get out a map, a computer, and some pens and paper, and get them thinking about where they want to go, why they want to go there, how you'll get there, where you'll stay, what you'll eat, and what you'll see and do in their chosen destinations.

Source: Tom Robinson and Thinkstock

62 Make No-Bake Cookies
Make No-Bake Cookies

"Baking" doesn't get easier or faster than no-bake cookies, and these chocolate, peanut butter, and oatmeal versions from Brown Eyed Baker look simply divine. The only ingredients are butter, sugar, milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and quick-cooking oats. Thirty minutes from start to the in-your-mouth finish!

Source: Brown Eyed Baker

63 Create Kid-Friendly Pizza Bagels
Create Kid-Friendly Pizza Bagels

Making your own dough can be daunting, but grab a couple bagels, slice them up, and let your kids add their own toppings. If you want to get really creative, then make these adorable pepper, tomato, olive, and pepperoni critters from Betty Crocker! Who knew eating pizza could be even more fun?

Source: Betty Crocker

64 Reuse the Collander
Reuse the Collander
Image Source: Thinkstock / Medioimages/Photodisc

It may be used to drain pasta or clean off their favorite fruit, but the colander is much more than a cooking tool in the eyes of tots. From a robot's helmet to a sieve for finding treasures in backyard dirt, the colander is the wonder toy in the kitchen. (Just be sure to wash it before putting it back in the cupboard.)

65 Make a Tissue Paper Window
Make a Tissue Paper Window

Prepare for sunny days by creating a pretty window out of colorful tissue paper. Check out Rose Windows and How to Make Them ($14) for inspiration.

66 Make No-Bake Granola Bars
Make No-Bake Granola Bars

Kids can help stir, measure, mix, and press these no-bake granola bars into shape. Just pop the yummy, chewy bars — full of toasted oats, nuts, coconut, raisins, cinnamon, and molasses — into the fridge for a bit to let them set, and you'll be snacking healthfully in no time.

Source: Kitchen Simplicity

67 Encourage Budding Poets
Encourage Budding Poets
Image Source: Thinkstock / Kraig Scarbinsky

Take advantage of the peace and quiet, and encourage children who have a way with words to try their hand at poetry. Visit the Poetry Foundation's children's section to teach them some basics and learn the terminology; it's a great resource.

68 Record a Song
Record a Song

Have them write and record an original tune on the computer . . . instant entertainment for all!

Source: Flickr user [kajsa]

69 Sing in the Rain!
Sing in the Rain!

If cabin fever has everyone feeling a little antsy, then suit up in your best rain gear and get outside! A rainy walk or some puddle-splashing fun will use up excess energy, and afterward, a warm bath and cozy PJs will feel just great.

Source: Flickr user Beckwith-Zink (Diane)

70 Create a Piece of Sand Art
Create a Piece of Sand Art
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Turn a glue bottle into a drawing tool with this fun sand painting craft. Between squeezing the glue and focusing on pinching and sprinkling the sand, this art activity is perfect for honing fine motor skills and boosting hand-eye coordination in kids!

71 Who Needs a Pool to Go Swimming?
Who Needs a Pool to Go Swimming?

Gear the kids up in goggles and a swimsuit for some splish-splash time in the tub. Not only is it a fun activity, but also, the kids will be squeaky clean afterward!

Source: Flickr user bengrey

72 Make DIY Pillowcases
Make DIY Pillowcases

If you have some old bed linens that you're willing to sacrifice, then have your kids decorate their own pillowcases. If the final results are worthy, then give the linens a special spot on their beds.

Source: My Paper Lily

73 Rearrange the Kids' Rooms
Rearrange the Kids' Rooms

Channel your inner interior designer, and get the whole family involved in "Project Room Makeover." Tackle a DIY design project, spruce things up with updated bedding or some fun new accent pieces, or reconfigure the room's layout for an updated look. This satisfying endeavor will continue to give you a sense of accomplishment all Summer long!

74 Create a Race Car Track
Create a Race Car Track

Using masking tape, create a "race track" for kiddie cars to zoom throughout the house. Be imaginative with walls, rugs, and obstacles — just be careful around delicate wallpaper and painted walls.

Source: Flickr user roxannejomitchell

75 Create a Cool Piece of Crayon Art
Create a Cool Piece of Crayon Art

This artwork might look complicated, but it really just involves a canvas, some hot-glued crayons, and a hair dryer. Get the full how-to here, but trust us, it's easy, quick, and pretty mess-free — though we'd avoid carpeted rooms.

Source: Whatever

76 Have an Indoor Picnic
Have an Indoor Picnic

Take all the elements of an old-fashioned picnic, and bring them indoors for a memorable meal.

77 Have a Dance Party
Have a Dance Party
Image Source: Thinkstock

Pull out those hairbrush microphones and blast your favorite tunes for a family dance party! Let each child play DJ for a few songs so there's no battling over music choices, and give prizes for inventive dance moves. Can your little ones do the worm?

78 Button Monogram
Button Monogram

We love monograms and we know you do too! A framed button monogram makes a fun personalized home decor accessory that gives any room a jolt of whimsy.

Source: American Crafts

79 Play With Wall Decals
Play With Wall Decals

Not all wall decals are designed to stick and stay. We are digging Love Mae's Dress-Up Boy and Girl decals ($63, originally $105), made of adhesive fabric that's designed to be reused forever. Let your kids go crazy building their own little hipster couple.

Source: Love Mae

80 Create a Collage
Create a Collage

Get out the glue, scissors, old magazines, and photos, and get collaging! Help the kids by brainstorming themes. You could stick to a favorite color or genre or make a scrapbook page from a great trip or other memory.

Source: Flickr user ragesoss

81 Button Clock
Button Clock

Make one for yourself or one for a gift — we're pretty sure no one can resist the charm of a handmade button clock. You probably already have 12 buttons lying around the house to get you started!

Source: LAM Designs

82 Put on a Play
Put on a Play
Image Source: Thinkstock / Adam Taylor

Get out the dress-up clothes, make a stage area (paper trees are optional), and have your kids put on their own play. A script is great, but improv works too!

83 Put On a Puppet Show
Put On a Puppet Show
Image Source: Thinkstock / Studio Foxy Oy

Whether you're using finger puppets, stuffed animals, or old-school puppets (hey, painted hands work too), a puppet show is fun for the whole family!

84 Whip Out the Swiffer
Whip Out the Swiffer
Image Source: Thinkstock

Regardless of how involved my kids are with an activity, they drop everything when I pull out the Swiffer. They fight over who gets to push it first, and they like to compare how much dirt they've collected along the way. After a long day, there's no harm in having them help with the dusting — especially if they're having fun with it!

85 Make Your Own Canvas Checkerboard
Make Your Own Canvas Checkerboard

Leave it to Martha Stewart to create the cutest DIY checkerboard out of canvas, an eraser stamp, and bottle caps. Collect bottle caps in two colors (you'll need 12 for each side), or paint the tops of mismatched caps to create playing pieces. Get the full instructions here .

Source: Martha Stewart

86 Have a Summer Movie Marathon
Have a Summer Movie Marathon

Cue up the DVD player, make some seasonal Summer snacks, and bring out the beach blanket for a mini movie marathon. Here are a few suggestions . . .

  • Surf's Up
  • The Bad News Bears
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Finding Nemo
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Source: Dreamworks

87 Make Your Own Chalkboard Paint  – And Use It
Make Your Own Chalkboard Paint  – And Use It
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Chalkboard paint's expensive, but this easy recipe for homemade chalkboard paint and fun craft to do with it, is the perfect indoor activity.

88 Go Camping . . . Without Leaving the House
Go Camping . . . Without Leaving the House

Pitch a tent or two in the middle of the house, and re-create an authentic camping experience — minus the uncontrollable element of weather.

Source: Flickr user Matt Freed

89 Turn On the Flashlight
Turn On the Flashlight
Image Source: Thinkstock / Paul Tearle

Adult-sized flashlights are not only search lights for lil ones looking for lost toys under their beds, but they're also spotlights for an afternoon puppet show, pointers for kids playing "school," and torches for those hunting down monsters in the land of make-believe.

90 Have a Tea Party
Have a Tea Party
Image Source: Flickr user anna_garcia

Every little girl loves a tea party, so gather up the stuffed-animal guests and start brewing. The addition of cakes, tea sandwiches, and British accents is optional but recommended.

91 Tie Dye T-Shirts
Tie Dye T-Shirts

Get creative, dude! Tie dye is a foolproof at-home activity, so long as you keep the action reserved to the bathroom and don't spill the dye. Take suggestions from a Tie Dye Kit ($11), or purchase gloves, fabric or t-shirts, squeeze bottles, ties, and dye and refer to online instructions.

92 Turn Snack Time Into a Work of Art
Turn Snack Time Into a Work of Art

Get inspired with these 40 fun food ideas, and make something that looks (almost) too good to eat!

Source: Meet the Dubiens

93 Recycled Crafts
Recycled Crafts

Empty containers can make a pit stop on their way to the recycle bin. Rather than throw them out right away, keep a few on hand for rainy-day activities. A finished and cleaned-out bleach bottle can be transformed into a piggy bottle bank while toilet paper tubes can be turned into rocket ships. All it takes is a little imagination and some supplies stocked under the sink.

Photo by Aaron Dyer. Courtesy of Martha Stewart Living

94 Have a Classic Game Marathon
Have a Classic Game Marathon

Put away the video-game controllers and go old-school with classic kids' games like Candy Land, Twister, Chutes and Ladders, and Operation. They might not be as high tech as the PlayStation or Wii, but there's a reason companies have been making them for decades.

Source: Toys R Us

95 Play Hide and Seek
Play Hide and Seek

There's nothing more classic than a game of hide and seek, but playing in the great indoors is much less stressful on Mom and Dad (fewer places to hide!). It also helps young tots learn the concept of object permanence. We recommend getting in on the action and hiding yourself. You'll love seeing the smile on your kids' faces when they find you!

Source: Flickr user ian munroe

96 Blast Off!
Blast Off!

Let your little one's inner moon man come out by building a DIY rocket-fueled jet pack from cardboard, two-liter bottles, felt, and straps! Practice for takeoff with some indoor flying until sunny skies return.

Source: Doodle Craft

97 Write Letters to Relatives
Write Letters to Relatives

Whether they're states away or right down the block, what relative doesn't appreciate a letter from their favorite little one? Set them up to practice the lost art of letter writing with stationary or construction paper and crayons.

Source: Flickr user woodleywonderworks

98 Crayon Monogram
Crayon Monogram

This crayon monogram project makes a great gift for a teacher or a child. It also makes a thoughtful handmade addition to your child's nursery or bedroom decor.

Source: Chic & Cheap Nursery

99 Pretend Gardening For Tots
Pretend Gardening For Tots

There's not a lot of gardening to be done on a rainy day, but start laying the groundwork by helping your tot make an indoor garden. Dye rice in different colors and create an "indoor sandbox" of sorts for your kiddo to play with.

<Source: Share & Remember

100 Create a Bubble Wrap Print
Create a Bubble Wrap Print
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

The next time you get a Bubble-wrapped item in the mail, don't toss that wrapper. Along with being a fun way to encourage fine motor skills by popping those itty-bitty plastic bubbles, your lil one can use it for creating a really cool painting.

101 Search For Buried Treasure
Search For Buried Treasure

Create a treasure map, and hide some special prizes around the house — scavenger-hunt style. Spray paint spare change to make it look like gold coins, or use candy prizes.

Source: Flickr user Unskinny Boppy

102 Finger Paint
Finger Paint

Get messy with finger paint — no explanation required!

Source: Flickr user aarongilson

103 Make Wooden Block Prints
Make Wooden Block Prints
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Try a new use for all of the blocks in your home with this wooden block print that's as simple as collecting a few of your toddler's wooden blocks and adding some paint.

104 Make Glow-in-the-Dark Drinks
Make Glow-in-the-Dark Drinks

If you still have some glow sticks hanging around from Halloween, then pull them out, along with a few paper and clear plastic cups, and in no time, you'll have glow-in-the-dark drinks (get a full tutorial here), best consumed with the shades drawn and lights out!

Source: Giver's Log

105 Newpaper Forts
Newpaper Forts

Forget the traditional blanket and pillow fort and follow All For the Boys instructions for these fun and eco-friendly hideaways.

Source: All For the Boys

106 Style Up Your Sunnies
Style Up Your Sunnies

It might be rainy outside, but you'll be ready for sunny days ahead when you update your shades! Update plain sunglasses with sequins, seashells, or colorful paper using craft glue. The rainy day will give your sunglasses plenty of time to dry before you make a pose like your favorite movie star.

Source: Martha Stewart

107 A Fashion Basket
A Fashion Basket

Another basket to keep at the ready: a fashion basket. Start stockpiling all of those extra buttons that come with new clothes, ribbons from gifts, silk flowers, and more in a basket under the sink. On a rainy day, pull it out along with some fabric paint and glue and get the creative juices flowing. From rejuvenated sneakers to bracelets made out of buttons, the possibilities are endless!

Photo courtesy of The Martha Stewart Show

108 Have Fun With a Cardboard Box
Have Fun With a Cardboard Box
Image Source: Thinkstock / Stockbyte

They say tots love the box a toy comes in more than the toy itself. Pull one out on a rainy day and watch a child's imagination come alive. Convert the box into a costume, transform it into a vehicle, or use it as a fort for some great indoor play.

109 Play Restaurant
Play Restaurant
Image Source: Thinkstock

Have the kids start their own "restaurant" at home. Depending on their ages (and how much you trust them alone in the kitchen), Mom and Dad can help out as much or as little as is necessary. Turn it into an all-day activity: start by coming up with a name, decor, and a menu, getting busy in the kitchen, and, eventually, serving their "customers." This is also a great activity to do when friends are over, since there's plenty of responsibility to be divided.

110 Make an Origami Sailboat
Make an Origami Sailboat

You may be trapped indoors, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still be celebrating Summer. We love this nautical-themed craft from Krystin Marsh, photo stylist for flash-sale site The Foundary. Here's how:

  1. Begin with a square piece of paper, any size.
  2. To make a square, fold paper diagonally and cut off the excess paper.
  3. To make the boat, begin by folding one of the folded points inward toward the other side at a slight angle. The tip of the point you are folding will be the top of the boat.
  4. Open the square back up and do a 'reverse' fold to create the sides of the boat. Your ship is set to sail!

Source: Kristin Marsh/The Foundary

111 Frozen Toys
Frozen Toys

You'll keep tots busy for hours by freezing some of their smaller toys in a block of ice! Just place the block in the bathtub and let them start excavating!

Source: Counting Coconuts

112 Scrapbook
Scrapbook

Whether you have a special stash of scrapbooking supplies or you have to improvise (get creative with wrapping paper, old magazines, family photos, bits of ribbon and stickers, etc.), creating a memory book or individual pages is an activity that crafty kids will love to do.

Source: Flickr user shimelle

113 Upcycle Household Objects Into Toys
Upcycle Household Objects Into Toys
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Transform old boxes and containers into toys, like this reused milk carton.

114 Have a Classic Disney Movie Marathon
Have a Classic Disney Movie Marathon
Image Source: Disney

So maybe you shouldn't watch all nine of the Disney movies shown to the left in one sitting, but a couple in a row on a rainy day can't hurt, right? From "Under the Sea" to flying elephants, Disney never disappoints. A side of popcorn and M&M's would only makes things better.

115 Make a Sticker Paint Creation
Make a Sticker Paint Creation
Image Source: Sarah Lipoff

Finger painting is tons of fun for lil ones, so take things to the next level with the help of a few puffy stickers.

116 Make Noodle Necklaces
Make Noodle Necklaces

Create a dye solution with food coloring and rubbing alcohol, and then transform ordinary pasta into a rainbow of shades. String the noodles on a piece of yarn or ribbon to create a one-of-a-kind necklace or bracelet.

Source: Flickr user moonlightbulb

117 Make Your Own Pompoms
Make Your Own Pompoms

If you have a budding cheerleader on your hands, then use layers of tissue paper wrapped around dowels to create your very own rah rah-ready poms!

Source: Martha Stewart

118 Make a Baking Soda and Vinegar Volcano
Make a Baking Soda and Vinegar Volcano

Make a baking soda and vinegar volcano in the kitchen!

Source: Flickr user hfb

119 Marble Racetrack
Marble Racetrack

It's one thing to race cars around the house, but it's another to race marbles. This fun activity involves little more than a cut pool noodle (follow My HomeSpun Threads's instructions and a marble!

Source: My HomeSpun Threads

Family LifeRainy Day ActivitiesIndoor ActivitiesActivitiesSummerWinter
