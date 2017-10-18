Heck Yes! Here's Your First Sneak Peek at This Year's Starbucks Holiday Cups

 Skip Nav
It might still be Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte season, but there's already a sneak peek of this year's holiday cups! On the official Starbucks Reddit page, it looks like a barista shared a photo of a package delivery that included cups with a new holiday design — whether he or she was allowed to or not. "Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??" the barista captioned the photo.

Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!?? from starbucks

As described by the barista, this is a preview of Starbucks's eight-ounce Short size, which is smaller than a Tall. And how cute is it?! The white cups are covered in various red designs, including stars, doves, presents, hands holding, and a Christmas tree. So while these new holiday cups are not technically red, the colorful designs are enough to qualify them as the quintessential red cups everyone looks forward to Instagramming every year. Plus, these are decidedly more festive than the minimal red cup of 2015 that sparked controversy.

It's likely that this won't be Starbucks's only holiday cup of the year, and we're excited to see more designs as the holiday season approaches. Last year, Starbucks released 13 different holiday cups designed by Starbucks customers. Starbucks has not replied to POPSUGAR's inquiry about when holiday drinks will hit stores this year, but stay tuned for updates.

Image Source: Starbucks
Join the conversation
Food NewsCoffeeStarbucksHoliday
