If Your Kid's Obsessed With Trolls You'll Want to Steal These Poppy-Approved Birthday Party Ideas

Who doesn't love anything and everything to do with Trolls? Talk about a movie that's purely feel good with a killer soundtrack to boot. If you have a tot in the house who's itching for a Poppy-inspired birthday party with an awesome cake, adorable goodie bags, and great decorations, you're going to want to snag some of these killer ideas that'll add a pop of color and a whole lot of pizzazz to your kid's next bash.