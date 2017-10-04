 Skip Nav
29 Thrilling Trunk-or-Treat Ideas

When it comes to trunk-or-treating, I'll admit it, my car is the LAME-O-trunk. I typically fling a bag of assorted candy (if I'm lucky) into the back of my car and call it a day. You might even catch me stretching bits of fake spiderwebs around the back, but I'm only good for about five minutes with that ridiculous stuff. This Halloween car-hopping tradition is a new one for me — and one that's taken a bit of time for me to embrace. That's why this year will be different! I have vowed to up my trunk decorating game and get into the spirit for my kiddos. And while I might not go as far as some of these awesome ideas straight from Instagram, they're certainly really great ways to get some inspiration.

Additional reporting by Murphy Moroney

Black Cat Trunk
Curious George Trunk
Alice in Wonderland Trunk
Country Chic Truck Bed
Witch's Kitchen Trunk
'80s Dance Party Trunk
Narnia Trunk
Candy Dump Trunk
Fiesta Trunk
Cowgirl Trunk
Minion Trunk
Shark Trunk
Duck Dynasty Trunk
Pouty Lips Trunk
Little Red Riding Hood Trunk
Graveyard Trunk
Jail Cell Trunk
Mickey Mouse Trunk
Wonder Woman Trunk
Coffin Trunk
Scary Mask Trunk
Up Trunk
Fall Trunk
Wall-E Trunk
