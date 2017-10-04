29 Thrilling Trunk-or-Treat Ideas

When it comes to trunk-or-treating, I'll admit it, my car is the LAME-O-trunk. I typically fling a bag of assorted candy (if I'm lucky) into the back of my car and call it a day. You might even catch me stretching bits of fake spiderwebs around the back, but I'm only good for about five minutes with that ridiculous stuff. This Halloween car-hopping tradition is a new one for me — and one that's taken a bit of time for me to embrace. That's why this year will be different! I have vowed to up my trunk decorating game and get into the spirit for my kiddos. And while I might not go as far as some of these awesome ideas straight from Instagram, they're certainly really great ways to get some inspiration.

— Additional reporting by Murphy Moroney