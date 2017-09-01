Worst Kids Halloween Costumes
15 Eyebrow-Raising Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
15 Eyebrow-Raising Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids
We get it — not everyone's into cutesy and sweet costumes. And we're willing to bet that you'll have more than a few puppy dogs and Disney princesses ringing your bell come trick-or-treat time. But when you're attempting to transform your kids into something original, there's a fine line between clever and tasteless. Scroll through to see some of the most eyebrow-raising costume ideas for kids we've come across.
Which do you think is the worst?
0previous images
-16more images
My four year old wants to be Chucky but my six year old is scared of him. If not I would let him wear it. My six year old is dressing up as a Monster High character - not much different than Bratz. They're just costumes.
I see nothing wrong with these costumes. Some are very clever and cute. I was an anti-animal rights activist one year. I wore all my furs and carried my Disneyland pop-gun.
Seriously? I'm pretty conservative & the Jersey shore/Diva are the only ones I'd tell my kids no. Just because I don't let my daughter show skin! Because it's...HALLOWEEN! You dress up as something you are not. Granted, some of the others aren't to my taste, but I wouldn't call someone else out & say "how offensive" if they use it! Really! Lighten up!
(For the records I have a Jedi, Sofia, & Spider-man this year, only one store-bought!)
Ever hear of cops and robbers? What is wrong with toy guns.?
I'll tell you what is. You are.
People like you who are all uptight about well.. Everything
Can't see anything wrong with the Bratz costume, maybe a little heavy on the makeup but it is dressing up and not worn on a day to day basis. Personally can't see much wrong with any of them its a bit of fun and something different from the norm. Think the author needs to lighten up a bit.
"Halloween costumes are a great way for kids to dress for their dream job. And we hope that isn't a convict." Who stole the author's sense of humor and fun. Someone has forgotten what Halloween is about... because I can assure you that back in the early 80's when my kid sister went as Darth Vader she was not dressing for a career as a Sith Lord. *face palm*
I think some people have way too much time on their hands.
What I really think is sad is the loss of peoples sense of humor and fun...Would I dress my kid up in some of these costumes? NO. However it is one night, its for FUN its not for a political statement its not "hey this is what I choose for a career, its a costume people, FOR FUN!! Way too much judgement and hate in this world anymore now a kid cant even get dressed up scary, creepy, funny, strange, weird ect ect ect without some adult deciding there is something wrong with them..........Its a damn costume, for fun, for play, to PRETEND for one night your something/someone else! Get over yourselves!!!