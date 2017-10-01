 Skip Nav
Opinion
POPSUGAR Loves Longreads: The Best Stories on the Internet This Week
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners
2016 Election
Michelle Obama on the Women Who Voted For Trump: They "Voted Against Their Own Voice"

Donald Trump's Tweets to San Juan Mayor

Donald Trump Called the San Juan Mayor's Emotional Plea "Nasty" —  Because That's Original

In an interview with CNN on Sept. 28, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz pleaded with White House officials to come down to Puerto Rico to see the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria. "This is a 'people are dying' story," she said, responding to DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, who said she was "satisfied" with the response to the ongoing crisis. How did Donald Trump respond to the emotional interview? He lashed out.

On the morning of Sept. 30, Trump tweeted that Cruz had been influenced by Democrats to be "nasty" to him. "Nasty," huh? That sounds familiar. The president then criticized the mayor's "poor leadership" and said local officials just "want everything to be done for them."

In several other tweets sent that morning, Trump commended the military and first responders and scolded the media for their coverage. Trump also said he plans on visiting Puerto Rico with Melania on Oct. 3. At press time, Cruz has yet to directly respond to Trump's rant. An hour after the rant, however, she tweeted, "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors.'" Adding, "We cannot be distracted by anything else."

Here's how you can help the people of Puerto Rico.

Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
Join the conversation
Hurricane MariaUS NewsPuerto RicoDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Artfully Shades Trump With Michelle and Barack Hand-Holding Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cute Pictures of VP Mike Pence's Bunny Marlon Bundo
Cute
Mike Pence Has a Bunny Named Marlon Bundo and It's Really F*cking Cute
by Lisa Peterson
WWII Veteran Takes a Knee in Support of NFL Players
Donald Trump
Amid Donald Trump's Feud With the NFL, This WWII Veteran Took a Knee
by Kelsey Garcia
Michelle Obama on Women Voting For Trump
2016 Election
Michelle Obama on the Women Who Voted For Trump: They "Voted Against Their Own Voice"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Who Has Quit or Been Fired From the Trump White House?
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds