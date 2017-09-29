San Juan Mayor Tearfully Tells the White House, "This Is Not a Good News Story"

 Skip Nav
Following the devastating Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico continues to struggle without power, water, and transportation off the island. On Sept. 28 — over a week after the hurricane hit Puerto Rico — the current administration's Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said she was "satisfied" with the progress being made. Her statement was later shared with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who was shocked.

Speaking with the press, Secretary Duke said, "I am very satisfied . . . I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane."

In an interview with CNN the following day, Mayor Cruz tearfully reacted to Duke's statement. "Well, maybe from where she's standing it's a good news story. When you're drinking from a creek, it's not a good news story," she said. "When you don't have food for a baby, it's not a good news story. I'm sorry, but that really upsets me and frustrates me. I would ask her to come down here and visit the towns, then make a statement like that, which frankly, is an irresponsible statement."

Cruz continued, "Dammit, this is not a good news story. This is a 'people are dying' story. This is a 'life or death' story." Adding, "This is a story of devastation that continues to worsen because people are not getting food or water . . . Where is there good news here?" Watch her emotional response above.

Hurricane MariaUS NewsPuerto Rico
