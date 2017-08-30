 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
GLAAD's CEO Slams Trump's Military Ban: "It's Nothing About Being Patriotic"
Politics
Obama's Former Photographer Schools Trump on Empathy After Texas Visit
Donald Trump
Jim Mattis's "Freeze" on the Transgender Military Ban Isn't as Dramatic as You Think

When Does the New iPhone 8 Come Out?

Set Your Alarms Now: The iPhone 8 Is Coming in Early September


It's almost that time of year, where you empty out your savings and spend it all on one thing — and we're not talking about the holidays. The new iPhone 8 (or whatever Apple decides to call it) is reportedly going to be announced on Sept. 12, reports The Wall Street Journal. Apple is also set to release the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, a new Apple Watch with LTE, and a 4K Apple TV.

According to various reports, the new iPhone 8 will cost about $1,000 and include the following features: a larger screen, no home button, wireless charging, and facial recognition. The new iPhone 8 might also come in a copper-blush finish instead of rose-gold. You can expect all new iPhones to come with iOS 11, new emoji, and other handy features.

Related
13 Features on iOS 11 That'll Make Your Life So Much Easier

Despite releasing the Apple Watch Series 2 last year, the company is going to announce yet another new Apple Watch model that has LTE capabilities. This means you finally won't need to carry your iPhone around for the Apple Watch to receive notifications and more.

But these are all rumors, and Apple could very much surprise us in the end and do none of these things or all of them. For now, you'll have to stay tuned on Sept. 12 to see what exactly the company unveils.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Paul Kabata
Product Credit: Uniqlo Turtleneck, 7 For All Mankind Jumpsuit
Join the conversation
iPhoneDigital LifeAppleTech
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
14 Tech Companies Trying to Ban Hate Groups and White Supremacists
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Who Is the New Uber CEO?
Uber
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds