The 6 Most Important Issues in the World, According to Millennials
Obama's Former Photographer Schools Trump on Empathy After Texas Visit
Montana Says Goodbye to Summer as Snow Falls in September
13 Features on iOS 11 That'll Make Your Life So Much Easier

iOS 11 won't just come with new emoji, it'll also arrive to your iPhone in the Fall with some handy new features. We downloaded the public beta version of iOS 11 to play around with it and check out the new live photos, control center, and more. Ahead, see some of the new things you can expect to see in iOS 11 . . . just keep in mind that since this is a beta, the final version might look slightly different than what's shown here.

A new control center.
Meet the app that might make you more productive: Files.
Personalized suggestions to clear out your phone.
Say hello to dark mode.
You can now type one-handed.
No more distracted driving.
See in-depth maps of malls and airports in Maps.
Two new screen effects are coming to iMessage.
Record your screen!
A new app-store design.
Access more apps in iMessage.
Live Photos finally gets editing.
Camera gets three new filters.
