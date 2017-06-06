 Skip Nav
3 New Features Coming to Live Photos That Actually Make It Useful
What Can Live Photos Do?

3 New Features Coming to Live Photos That Actually Make It Useful


Two years ago, Apple announced Live Photos, and it made capturing memories a little more interesting (and gave everything a Harry Potter vibe). But the feature was due for an update, and it finally received one at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference. In the new iOS 11, Live Photos is getting three new effects and more editing power.

Live Photos will now have the following new effects: loops, bounce, and long exposure. Loop will turn your Live Photo in a GIF; bounce makes a photo move back and forth (similar to Instagram's Boomerang app); and long exposure gives a photo with moving parts like a waterfall a blurry or smooth effect. Ahead, you can see what the loop and bounce effect look like, left to right.


Along with these effects, iOS 11 will also let you edit, mute, and pick the thumbnail for live photos. iOS 11 will be available as a free update this Fall.

Image Source: Apple
IOS 11Tech TipsIOSDigital LifeApple
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds