Start the 30-Day Cleaning Challenge Today!

It's not too late to get started on the 30-day cleaning challenge and get your home in tip-top shape — just start today, and follow the schedule for the next 30 days! We have been carefully crafting a 30-day schedule for you, assigning tasks that will take up about about 20 minutes to an hour each day. In fact, we made it easier for you by creating a wonderful PDF — download it here — for you to print out and stick on your fridge to keep you accountable. After you've finished each task, just mark it off with an "X" to feel that rush of completing a task.

Kitchen



Day 1: Clean microwave and oven.

Day 2: Clean dishwasher and appliances. Here's how to clean your toaster.

Day 3: Wipe down pantry.

Day 4: Scrub down fridge.

Day 5: Organize and toss expired foods.

Day 6: Clean kitchen sink and under the sink.

Day 7: Wipe down walls, and wash garbage can.

Day 8: Clean stove top, kitchen surface areas, and floor.

Bathroom



Day 9: Clean medicine cabinet and storage.

Day 10: Trash expired items, and declutter.

Day 11: Clean shower, tub, shower curtains, and walls.

Day 12: Clean toilet, bathroom surface areas, mirror, and floor.

Bedroom



Day 13: Clean mirrors, windows, blinds, and curtains.

Day 14: Organize closet and drawers, and declutter.

Day 15: Deep-clean mattress, and wash pillows, linens, and comforter.

Day 16: Vacuum, mop, or sweep floor; clean under furniture.

Day 17: Clean furniture, walls, and fixtures.



Living Room



Day 18: Wash cushions, seat, and sofa covers.

Day 19: Clean throws, rugs, chairs, and tables.

Day 20: Clean TV and electronics.

Day 21: Declutter, and toss unwanted items.

Day 22: Vacuum, mop, or sweep floor; clean under furniture.

Day 23: Clean walls and fixtures.

Day 24: Clean windows, blinds, and curtains.

Office



Day 25: Clean desk, chair, and walls, and declutter.

Day 26: Wipe down bookshelves, and toss unwanted books.

Other



Day 27: Clean washing machine and dryer.

Day 28: Clean patio and outdoor equipment.

Day 29: Clean car and car seat.

Day 30: Clean vacuum and cleaning supplies.







