23 Easy Costumes You Can DIY With Just a Black Dress

If a black dress is a staple in your wardrobe, then you barely have to lift a finger this Halloween. You can wear a black dress in SO many ways even on a regular day, but this year you can DIY the perfect costume without spending any money — or even leaving your house! Here are some easy ideas for the ultimate outfit.

Mouse
Vampire
Edward Scissorhands
Skeleton
Cat
Black Swan
Kiki's Delivery Service
Bride of Frankenstein
Witch
Skeleton Queen
Bat
Morticia Addams
Flapper
Darth Vader
Maid
Lydia From Beetlejuice
Fallen Angel
Batgirl
Oblina From Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
Silent Movie Star
Twins Emoji
Audrey Hepburn From Breakfast at Tiffany's
Wednesday Addams
