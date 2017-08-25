4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy

Considering a trip to Cinque Terre? After a recent visit full of blunders and wish-I-had-knowns, I put together some tips for planning a once-in-a-lifetime vacay to the Italian Riviera.

Contrary to popular assumption, Cinque Terre is not the name of a city, but is in fact a string of five scenic seaside villages along the Italian Riviera. A huge part of their appeal lies in the difficulty of their accessibility. Getting around in a foreign country can be tough when you don't speak the language, so planning ahead is key for a smooth and memorable trip. Here are the four things you should know before you go.

