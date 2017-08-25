 Skip Nav
Disney
5 Best Disneyland Walls to Take Photos in Front of on Your Next Visit
Travel
10 Places to Visit Before They No Longer Exist
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy

Considering a trip to Cinque Terre? After a recent visit full of blunders and wish-I-had-knowns, I put together some tips for planning a once-in-a-lifetime vacay to the Italian Riviera.

Contrary to popular assumption, Cinque Terre is not the name of a city, but is in fact a string of five scenic seaside villages along the Italian Riviera. A huge part of their appeal lies in the difficulty of their accessibility. Getting around in a foreign country can be tough when you don't speak the language, so planning ahead is key for a smooth and memorable trip. Here are the four things you should know before you go.

Related
31 Unreal Travel Destinations in Europe You Didn't Realize You Could Visit

Go by train.
Don't go in the middle of the Summer.
Eat somewhere with a view (but consult TripAdvisor first).
Prepare to walk.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel TipsItalyEuropeTravel
Join The Conversation
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Travel Tips For People With Food Allergies
Travel
by Veruska Anconitano
Places to Visit With Your Kids
Family Travel
25 Places to Visit With Your Kids Before They Get Too Big
by Marina Liao
Australia Travel Tips
Australia
by Sarah Ninivaggi
Berlin, Germany, Travel Tips
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds