13 Travel Faux Pas All Tourists Should Know Before Visiting Europe

Fanny packs and maps are just a couple ways tourists stick out like sore thumbs, but there also more subtle signs you may not know that will immediately flag you as a foreigner in Europe. The way you take your coffee in Italy is a major indication, for example. To help you blend in like a local on your European travels, language-learning app Babbel gave us a list of 13 things that many locals would consider faux pas. See what you should and shouldn't do when in Rome, Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona.

Rome

Don't ask for milk in your coffee past breakfast time: That's right! Locals drink cappuccinos with breakfast but they stop ordering them after 11 a.m. Go for an espresso or an Americano if you need a caffeine fix later in the day, but having milk in your coffee in the afternoon is like having a neon sign above you that says "tourist." Also, don't take your coffee to go because Italians like to take their time and enjoy their cups.

Berlin

When in doubt, go with a handshake: As a huge international city, Berlin doesn't have one standard greeting with so many nationalities and cultures in every corner. But you can't go wrong with a handshake when meeting someone new. Na (a typical German greeting) and wie geht's? ("how are you?") are also safe options.

Paris

Know your coffee: Similar to the "rules" in Rome, there are common customs when it comes to coffee. The go to for most Parisians is un café (an espresso) without any additions. If you can't go all black, ask for a noisette, which is an espresso with a dash of milk.

Barcelona

Avoid having tapas for dinner: Tapas are typically a pre-meal snack for Spaniards, so don't order them for dinner. Try Catalan dishes like esqueixada (a delicious light salad) for a lunchtime bite to dine more like a local.

