 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
Wellness
4 Morning Rituals to Help Relieve Anxiety
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Unexpected Uses For Hydrogen Peroxide

If you're like most people, the only reason you pull out your brown bottle of three-percent hydrogen peroxide is to clean a cut. It is a much less painful way to sanitize your wound than, let's say, alcohol (OUCH!). But did you know that hydrogen peroxide has a lot of other everyday uses as well? Keep reading to find out how to clean your kitchen, your toothbrushes, and even your feet.

Disinfect Your Toothbrush With Hydrogen Peroxide
Disinfect Your Cutting Boards and Kitchen Counters
Disinfect Your Foot Fungus Naturally
Whiten Your Teeth Naturally
Sanitize Your Kitchen Sponge
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CleaningDIY
Holiday For Kids
10 Holiday Crafts For Kids That Will Even Get Parents Excited For Christmas Break
by Kate McKenna
How to Deep-Clean Your Mattress
Eco
Deep-Clean Your Mattress For a Better Night's Sleep
by Sarah Lipoff
Scent Toilet Paper Roll With Essential Oil
Spring
Freshen Your Bathroom With This Simple Life Hack
by Sarah Lipoff
How to Wrap a Present Fast
Holiday
This Japanese Gift Wrapping Method Takes 15 Seconds
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Reuse Your Crib
DIY
7 Stylish Ways to Repurpose Your Crib
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds