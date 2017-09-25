These 25 It Movie Costume Ideas Are So Good, It's Scary

The It remake has everything you could ever want from a horror movie. In addition to being filmed brilliantly, the characters are hilarious, the story pays homage to the original while still making its own unique mark, and the actual horror aspects are satisfyingly scary. But let's go back to the characters. The cast of young actors is what truly makes the movie what it is, and let us not forget Pennywise, the clown who will forever haunt our nightmares. Fans are already putting together costumes inspired by the Losers Club and more, and we've rounded up the best ideas out there for your own Halloween costume this year. Read on, and start DIYing!