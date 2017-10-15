 Skip Nav
23 Pairs of Halloween Mouse Ears Disney Fans Will Be Obsessed With

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Nope, not December. I'm talking about Halloween at the Disney parks. Seasonal decorations, the massive Mickey pumpkin, and spooky accents wherever you turn make Fall extraspecial. Show your Halloween spirit in style this year with Mickey and Minnie ears that celebrate the season! We've rounded up 20-plus pairs that you'll love.

Mickey Mouse Sequin Halloween Ears
$25
Buy Now
Orange and Black Spiderweb Ears
$25
Buy Now
Official Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Ears Sequined Headband
$25
Buy Now
Orange Purple Sequin Disney Minnie Mouse Ears
$17
Buy Now
Candy Corn Mouse Ears
$19
Buy Now
Official Disney Maleficent Ear Headband
$28
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Ears
$17
Buy Now
Sparkle and Polka Dot Halloween Minnie Ears
$12
Buy Now
Orange and Black Stripe Mickey Ears
$20
Buy Now
Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Ears
$25
Buy Now
Official Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Ears Headband
$24
Buy Now
Silver and Black Spiderweb Minnie Ears
$20
Buy Now
Star Wars Halloween Mouse Ears
$17
Buy Now
Spiderweb Minnie Ears
$18
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Black Roses Floral Wire Mickey Ears
$15
Buy Now
Mickey Pumpkin Head Ears
$18
Buy Now
Fall Mickey Ears
$22
Buy Now
Halloween Orange Black Purple Pom Pom Mouse Ears
$15
Buy Now
Floral Minnie Mouse Ears
$29
Buy Now
Orange and Black Spiderweb
$18
Buy Now
Halloween Orange Black Sequin Polka Dot Disney Ears
$17
Buy Now
Boo! Halloween Mickey Ears
$20
Buy Now
Glow in the Dark Cobweb Queen Disney Ears
$25
Buy Now
