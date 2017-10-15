Halloween Mickey Ears
23 Pairs of Halloween Mouse Ears Disney Fans Will Be Obsessed With
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
23 Pairs of Halloween Mouse Ears Disney Fans Will Be Obsessed With
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Nope, not December. I'm talking about Halloween at the Disney parks. Seasonal decorations, the massive Mickey pumpkin, and spooky accents wherever you turn make Fall extraspecial. Show your Halloween spirit in style this year with Mickey and Minnie ears that celebrate the season! We've rounded up 20-plus pairs that you'll love.
0previous images
-8more images