 Skip Nav
Travel
This Unreal National Park in Croatia Will Make Your Damn Jaw Drop (It's Made of 16 Lakes!)
Eco
This Homemade Drain Cleaner Will Banish Clogs For Good
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How Many Hours of Sleep You Need Based on Your Zodiac Sign

You may be a night owl or an early riser, but turns out, the stars might have some say in what sleeping patterns you exhibit. And no matter if you're fighting your sign's natural tendencies or not, there might just be a certain number of hours of nightly shut-eye that can keep your body balanced and well, based on the zodiac. (And, get this: the way you meditate for balance is also influenced by your zodiac sign.)

Of course, you're better off listening to your body and the stars here — even if that means hitting the hay earlier than you'd like in order to secure those extra minutes — as you might find yourself getting more sick, tired, or hostile if you're skimping on those zzz's. (And those around you will probably urge you to get some rest, as well.)

Goods news — we found out how many hours you need each night based on your sign in order to avoid being that angry, bitter customer waiting in line at Starbucks on your morning commute. Here, astrologer Joshua MacGuire shares his tips. It's pretty important to follow, as lack of sleep can damage your health long-term.

Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
AstrologySleep
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
by Rebecca Gruber
What Tea Is Best For Health?
Healthy Eating Tips
Sip These Teas to Soothe Your Stomach, Lose Weight, and Get Clear Skin
by Dominique Astorino
How to Sleep to Become a Morning Person
Sleep
Do These 8 Things at Night to Transform Yourself Into a Morning Person
by Dominique Astorino
Baby Sleeping Pattern Chart
Sleep
This Viral Sleep Chart Shows Just How Hard It Is to Live With a Newborn
by Kate Schweitzer
Sleeping Playlist
Spotify
24 Relaxing Songs to Help You Sleep
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds