Opinion
Change at the Disney Parks Is a Good Thing — Here's Why
Career
How This Woman Retired at Age 32 — and Says You Can Too
DIY
70 Mind-Blowing DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
According to 1 Retailer, Here Are the Top Halloween Costumes of 2017

You better grab these before they fly off the shelves! Costume retailer Spirit Halloween has announced what the most popular Halloween costumes will be this year, and they're a mix of nostalgic throwbacks, pop culture references, and unexpected trends. Be inspired by these shoppable costumes now, and if they sell out, no worries — you can just DIY your own!

29 Supercreative DIY Wonder Woman Costumes

Stranger Things
Adult Ruffle Barb Shirt ($35)
Adult Jim Hopper Costume ($60)
Adult Joyce's General Store Shirt ($27)
Hocus Pocus
Sarah Sanderson Costume ($50)
Mary Sanderson Costume ($50)
Social Trends
Butterfly Filter Crown ($10)
Dalmation Costume Kit ($10)
Halloween Humor
Adult Soap and Loofah Couples Costume ($60)
Adult T. Rex Inflatable Costume ($80)
#GIRLPOWER
Adult Wonder Woman Costume ($50)
Adult Peasant Belle Costume ($50)
Adult Gamora Costume ($65)
Out of This World
Alien Dress ($35)
Adult Garnet Costume ($40)
Adult Steven Costume ($35)
Toddler Transformations
Toddler Shine Costume Deluxe ($40)
Steampunk
Steampunk Long Ruffle Skirt ($50)
Steampunk Trench Coat ($70)
For the Foodie
Watermelon Dress Costume ($30)
Pineapple Dress Costume ($30)
Strawberry Dress Costume ($30)
'90s Flashback
3
more images
Start Slideshow
