101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
70 Mind-Blowing DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)

Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Zombie Costume

This Creepy, Clever Taylor Swift Costume Is Absolutely Perfect For Halloween

Is there any Taylor Swift moment more suitable for Halloween than Zombie Taylor Swift? The singer returned to the music scene with a bang in August when she dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single off her upcoming album Reputation. The record-smashing music video opens with a look at her "Out of the Woods" self as a zombie who quite literally buries "old Taylor." With the creepy makeup and the muddy dress, it's the perfect way to channel Taylor Swift for Halloween.

How to Create It Yourself

Hoping to bring Taylor Swift to life — er, death — for Halloween? Here's what you'll need:

Slip on your blue dress, and while you're busy perfecting your zombie-inspired makeup look, brush some darker shades across your arms and into your blond wig for that crawling-through-the-mud effect. Of course, you'll need the perfect soundtrack while you get ready, so bonus points if you can blast "Look What You Made Me Do" to really channel Taylor.

Easy Halloween CostumesScary Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY Halloween CostumesHalloween DIYTaylor SwiftHalloween CostumesHalloween
