All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Taylor Swift is back, but she's definitely not the same. After debuting her music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, the internet promptly lost its sh*t and began decoding all of its hidden messages. Kim and Kanye references? Tons. Jabs at her exes? You know it. But one of the most jarring things about the video is the presence of all of Taylor's old selves, including memorable red carpet looks, music video personas, and touring outfits. While the new, "edgier" Taylor stands on top of them, they all try to claw their way back to her only to be rejected and pushed down into nothingness. Long story short: Taylor really wants you to know that the old her is dead. She channeled 30 of her former selves in total, so read on to see which moments from her past she's ready to bury.

2009 VMAs Taylor
"Shake It Off" Ballerina Taylor
2014 Met Gala Taylor
Red Tour Taylor
BMI Pop Awards Taylor
"Out of the Woods" Taylor
2014 VMAs Taylor
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor
Fearless Tour Taylor
2015 VMAs Taylor
"22" Taylor
2015 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
"Blank Space" Taylor
"You Belong With Me" Regular Taylor
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Taylor
"You Belong With Me" Dolled-Up Taylor
"Shake It Off" Cheerleader Taylor
1989 World Tour Taylor
Vogue Taylor
2014 Country Music Awards Taylor
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards
2015 New Year's Eve Taylor
"Our Song" Taylor
1989 Album Taylor
2013 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
1989 Tour Taylor
"I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor
