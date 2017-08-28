Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Meaning
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Taylor Swift is back, but she's definitely not the same. After debuting her music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, the internet promptly lost its sh*t and began decoding all of its hidden messages. Kim and Kanye references? Tons. Jabs at her exes? You know it. But one of the most jarring things about the video is the presence of all of Taylor's old selves, including memorable red carpet looks, music video personas, and touring outfits. While the new, "edgier" Taylor stands on top of them, they all try to claw their way back to her only to be rejected and pushed down into nothingness. Long story short: Taylor really wants you to know that the old her is dead. She channeled 30 of her former selves in total, so read on to see which moments from her past she's ready to bury.