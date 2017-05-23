This Heartwarming Mr. Rogers Story Is Exactly What the World Needs Right Now

Image Source: Everett Collection

In the wake of the deadly explosion outside of Manchester Arena in England, many were left searching for hope among the confusion and distress. And that silver lining of optimism came from a friendly, familiar face: Fred Rogers.

Once news of the attack made its way over the pond, many social media users began circulating one of the legendary television personality's most notable quotes that tends to surface during times of tragedy: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' To this day, especially in times of 'disaster,' I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world," Mr. Rogers once said.

On May 22, the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood's debut on public television (and the same day as the devastating Manchester incident), one man felt especially compelled to share the story of his heartwarming encounter with the late show host. Anthony Breznican, a writer for Entertainment Weekly, fired off a series of 31 tweets in which he details the impact Rogers and his show had on his life — a notable impact that came to fruition when the two shared an unexpected interaction in real life. His tweets quickly went viral, giving other users a much-needed pick-me-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breznican's story really speaks for itself, so scroll on to read it and restore your faith in humanity.

A lot of people are sharing this quote after the heartbreak in Manchester. It's also the 50th anniversary of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood. 1/ pic.twitter.com/zDnTrTcJ8v — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Fred Rogers was from Pittsburgh, my hometown, and my generation grew up loving this man, who taught us to be kind above all. 2/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Fred Rogers was the real thing. That gentle soul? It was no act. 3/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







As I got older, I lost touch with the show, which kept running through 2001. But in college, one day, I rediscovered it... 4/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I was having a hard time. The future seemed dark. I was struggling, lonely, dealing with a lot of broken pieces and not adjusting well. 5/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I went to Pitt and devoted everything I had to the school paper, hoping that would propel me into some kind of worthwhile future. 6/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







It was easy to feel hopeless. One span was especially bad. Walking out of the dorm, I heard familiar music: 🎶Won't you be my neighbor... 7/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







The TV was playing in an empty common room. Mr. Rogers as there, asking me what I do with the mad I feel. (I had lots to spare. still do) 8/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







It feels silly to say - it felt silly then - but I stood mesmerized. His show felt like a cool hand on a hot head. I left feeling better. 9/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Days later, I get in the elevator at the paper to ride down to the lobby. The doors open. Mr. Rogers is standing there. For real. 10/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I can't believe it. I get in and he nods at me. I do back. I think he could sense a geek-out coming. But I kept it together. 11/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Almost. 12/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







The doors open, he lets me go out first. I go, but turn around. "Mr. Rogers... I don't mean to bother you. But I wanted to say thanks." 13/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







He smiles, but this has to happen to him every 10 feet. "Did you grow up as one of my neighbors?" I felt like crying. Yeah. I was. 14/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Opens his arms, lifting his satchel for a hug. "It's good to see you again neighbor." I got to hug Mr. Rogers, y'all! 15/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I pull it together. We're walking out and I mention liking Johnny Costa (he was the piano player on the show.) We made more small talk. 16/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







As he went out the door, I said (in a kind of rambling gush) that I'd stumbled on the show again recently, when I really needed it. 17/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







So I just said, "Thanks for that." Mr. Rogers nodded. He paused. He undid his scarf. He motioned to the window, & sat down on the ledge. 18/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







This is what set Mr. Rogers apart. No one else would've done this. He goes, "Do you want to tell me what was upsetting you?" 19/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







So I sat. I told him my grandfather had just died. He was one of the few good things I had. I felt adrift. Brokenhearted. 20/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I like to think I didn't go on and on, but pretty soon he was telling me about his grandfather & a boat the old man bought him as a kid. 21/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Mr. Rogers asked how long ago Pap had died. It was a couple months. His grandfather was obviously gone decades. 22/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







He still wished the old man was here. Wished he still had the boat. You'll never stop missing the people you love, Mr. Rogers said. 23/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







The grandfather gave Mr. Rogers the row boat as reward for something. I forget what. Grades, or graduation. Something important. 24/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







He didn't have either now, but he had that work ethic, that knowledge that the old man encouraged with his gift. 25/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







"Those things never go away," Mr. Rogers said. I'm sure my eyes looked like stewed tomatoes. 26/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Finally, I said thank you. And apologized if I made him late for an appointment. "Sometimes you're right where you need to be," he said. 27/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







Mr. Rogers was there for me then. So here's this story, on the 50th anniversary of his show, for anyone who needs him now. 28/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







I never saw him again. But that "helper" quote? That's authentic. That's who he was. For real. 29/ pic.twitter.com/VQ6vt6Lr3c — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017







When Mr. Rogers died in 2003, I sat at my computer with tears in my eyes. But I wasn't crying over the death of a celebrity. 30/ — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 23, 2017





