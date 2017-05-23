 Skip Nav
This Heartwarming Mr. Rogers Story Is Exactly What the World Needs Right Now
Viral Twitter Story About Mr. Rogers

This Heartwarming Mr. Rogers Story Is Exactly What the World Needs Right Now

Image Source: Everett Collection

In the wake of the deadly explosion outside of Manchester Arena in England, many were left searching for hope among the confusion and distress. And that silver lining of optimism came from a friendly, familiar face: Fred Rogers.

Once news of the attack made its way over the pond, many social media users began circulating one of the legendary television personality's most notable quotes that tends to surface during times of tragedy: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' To this day, especially in times of 'disaster,' I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world," Mr. Rogers once said.

On May 22, the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood's debut on public television (and the same day as the devastating Manchester incident), one man felt especially compelled to share the story of his heartwarming encounter with the late show host. Anthony Breznican, a writer for Entertainment Weekly, fired off a series of 31 tweets in which he details the impact Rogers and his show had on his life — a notable impact that came to fruition when the two shared an unexpected interaction in real life. His tweets quickly went viral, giving other users a much-needed pick-me-up.

Breznican's story really speaks for itself, so scroll on to read it and restore your faith in humanity.





























































