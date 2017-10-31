Literally Everyone Agrees: These $11 Amazon Hair Extensions Are Pure Magic

Remember that $5 crazy-good Essence mascara that nearly broke Reddit back in September? Well, it looks like the internet has found a new affordable, selfie-worthy product to obsess over.

Ladies and gentlemen, go ahead and take a gander at the above post, which we spotted on Reddit's Fancy Follicles page. According to bunny510, who posted the picture, the SWACC Clip in Hair Extensions in Strawberry Blonde 27 perfectly matched her "never-been-dyed hair" and also touted an "amazing quality."

The real kicker? These bad boys only cost $11 — that's less than most large pizzas, y'all. These synthetic strands even caught the eye of a pro, who commented on the pic, "Salon owner here. That is very impressive."

And the praise doesn't stop at bunny510's post. Reviews on Amazon are positively glowing, with one satisfied customer writing, "I can't believe I paid so little for this. I actually bought it to try to see if I'd want to invest in more expensive clip-ons." Guess that won't be necessary now, huh?

If you cannot wait to test these babies out for yourself, you're in luck — can we get a "Prime eligible" up in here? Yup, you can get these in time for the freakin' weekend — and all the hair flipping it brings.