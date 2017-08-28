 Skip Nav
See Every Edgy, Sexy Beauty Look on the 2017 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
Hair
"Mood Ring" Hair Is Finally a Reality — and the Video Proof Is Mesmerizing
Pink
Pink Won't Grow Out Her Hair, and the Reason Why Is So Heartwarming
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017

Every Summer, New Yorkers put on their best retro dresses and try their hand at 1920s-inspired hair and makeup for the Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. People go all out with S-waves, classic red lips, and beautifully crafted flapper hairpieces. It's one of our favorite street style photo galleries to comb through. And here, you can enjoy a front-row seat to some of the prettiest looks we spotted this year. Use it to inspire your Halloween costume — or just your next Saturday-night-out look.

