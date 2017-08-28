These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017

Every Summer, New Yorkers put on their best retro dresses and try their hand at 1920s-inspired hair and makeup for the Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island. People go all out with S-waves, classic red lips, and beautifully crafted flapper hairpieces. It's one of our favorite street style photo galleries to comb through. And here, you can enjoy a front-row seat to some of the prettiest looks we spotted this year. Use it to inspire your Halloween costume — or just your next Saturday-night-out look.