Everything in the Gorgeous, Inclusive ASOS Face + Body Collection Is Under $15

Chances are you've turned to the popular British online store ASOS for its trendy, affordable, and uniquely British clothing. The brand has always sold makeup made by other labels, but with the new launch of ASOS Face + Body, that's all about to change. Come Sept. 20, you can finally do your whole face courtesy of ASOS. Even better, the products are all under $15, gender-neutral, and absolutely fabulous.

The line consists of 23 new products, all made to help you stand out. So, don't come to ASOS Face + Body for foundation or concealer — a rep for the brand told POPSUGAR that the brand didn't want to debut with any products that would cover up your natural beauty. Richie Shazam, Jazelle, and Chen Liu all star in ASOS Face + Body's campaign art, which shows that this versatile collection looks amazing on downright everyone. The theme for its first release is "Go play," and it's hard not to do just that when you see the collection's whimsical shades.

We've fallen in love with "Vigilant," a metallic navy liquid eyeliner that's caused more excitement around the POPSUGAR Beauty office than the new royal baby. We also learned that this particular shade lasted one ASOS rep through Lady Gaga's NYC concert, which was held during a total downpour. Hear that? This stuff's long-lasting.

Again, this collection drops Sept. 20, with additional products launching in January 2018. For now, you can hold yourself over by reading on for every single product in this brilliant launch.