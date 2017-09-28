22 Very Curious Alice in Wonderland Halloween Makeup Ideas

Who . . . are . . . youuu going to be for Halloween this year? If you're still deciding, might we interest you in one of Alice in Wonderland's classic characters? There's Alice, of course, with her sweet blue dress, white apron, and blond hair. You could opt for an innocent and pure look, or take things to the Halloween level with a hint of zombie or gore factor. There's also the wicked and cunning Cheshire Cat with his mischievous grin, the lovable White Rabbit with his tardiness issue, the campy and outlandish Mad Hatter, the psychedelic, ultrachill caterpillar, and the vengeful, unpredictable Queen of Hearts!



