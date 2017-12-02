 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
25 Almond-Scented Products to Seriously Sweeten Up Your Season
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Almond-Scented Products to Seriously Sweeten Up Your Season

Some live for pumpkin-scented candles, other flip for warm vanilla body cream, but me? I crush hard on another decadent holiday scent: almond. It seems basic (after all, it's just a nut), but the sweet marzipan fragrance is one I would happily sniff all day. And it's not just a sensual experience I'm after — almond oil has beauty benefits thanks to its antioxidant-rich, vitamin E composition. It nourishes skin, adds shine to hair, and gives everything a healthy glow — something we all strive for during the holidays. Read on to discover 25 almond beauty products, including shaving essentials, hair glossers, and the prettiest bathroom beauty accessories.

Philosophy Almond Glazed Shower Gel
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Body Lotions & Creams
drugstore.com Skin Care
c. Booth Honey Almond Nourishing Dry Oil Mist, Honey Almond
$6
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more drugstore.com Skin Care
Mario Badescu
Almond & Honey Face Scrub
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Face Scrubs & Exfoliants
Crabtree & Evelyn
'Almond Milk & Honey' Triple Milled Soap
$10
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Crabtree & Evelyn Soap
Laura Mercier
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz.
$45
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Ahava
Dead Sea Essentials by Body & Bath Oil, Relaxing Almond
$13
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Ahava Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Whish
TM) Almond Shave Cream
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Whish Body Lotions & Creams
NEST Fragrances
Vanilla Orchid & Almond Hand Lotion, 10 oz.
$24
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more NEST Fragrances Hand Treatments
Dr Bronner
Organic Almond Castile Liquid Soap 237ml
$5
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Dr Bronner Bath & Body
Smallflower
Trading Co. Honey Almond Soap
$4
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Smallflower Soap
Sephora Lightweight Conditioner
WEN® by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lightweight Conditioner
Burt's Bees
Almond Milk and Beeswax Hand Cream by 2oz Cream)
$8.99
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Burt's Bees Hand Treatments
Walgreens Bath & Body
Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Shea Butter & Almond Oil
$4
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Bath & Body
Amazon.com Face Moisturizers
LATHER Sweet Almond Face Moisturizer, 2-Ounce Jar
$23
from Amazon.com
Buy Now See more Amazon.com Face Moisturizers
Ciaté
Love Me Cuticle Oil, Almond
$17
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Ciaté Nail Products
Schick
Intuition Pure Norishment Coconut Milk & Almond Oil Razor
$12.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Schick Hair Removal
Suave
24 Hour Protection Almond Verbena Invisible Solid Deodorant
$2
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more Suave Deodorant
Sally Beauty Hair & Scalp Treatments
Hollywood Beauty Almond Oil
$2.79
from Sally Beauty
Buy Now See more Sally Beauty Hair & Scalp Treatments
Target Bath & Shower Gel
Nourish Organic Body Wash - Almond Vanilla (10 oz)
$7
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bath & Shower Gel
RONROBINSON.com Lip Treatments
L:A BRUKET - No. 17 Lip Balm - Almond/Coconut
$16
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more RONROBINSON.com Lip Treatments
C.O. Bigelow Hand Wash in Almond
$12
from bigelowchemists.com
Buy Now
Kneipp
Almond Blossom Soft Skin Body Skin by 100ml Oil)
$22
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Kneipp Body Oils
Caswell-Massey
Almond and Aloe Hand and Body Wash by 10oz)
$22
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Caswell-Massey Bath & Shower Gel
Hot New Holiday Launch
Doubles as a Luxe Shaving Cream
Great For Tropical Travel
Smells Like Marzipan
Perfect Gift For the Preppy Hostess
For That At-Home Spa Night
Your Stress Savior
To Jazz Up Your Shower
For After You Wash the Dishes
Nature-Lovers Will Dig It
Bathroom Vanity Must Have
Lazy-Girl Shower Wonder Worker
Simplicity at Its Best
Drugstore Find
Almond Butter For Your Face
Nourishing For Nails
Multitasking Razor
Underarm Almond Joy
For Shiny Holiday Hair
Better Than Dessert (Almost)
Mistletoe Prep Step
Hand-Holding Helper
Allover Skin Softener
High-End Sink Soap
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenBeauty Gift GuideHoliday BeautyBeauty ReviewBeauty ShoppingBody CareGift GuideSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Philosophy Almond Glazed Shower Gel
from amazon.com
$19
L'Occitane
Almond Shower Oil
from Nordstrom
$25
drugstore.com
c. Booth Honey Almond Nourishing Dry Oil Mist, Honey Almond
from drugstore.com
$6
Mario Badescu
Almond & Honey Face Scrub
from Nordstrom
$15
Crabtree & Evelyn
'Almond Milk & Honey' Triple Milled Soap
from Nordstrom
$10
Laura Mercier
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz.
from Macy's
$45
Ahava
Dead Sea Essentials by Body & Bath Oil, Relaxing Almond
from drugstore.com
$13
Whish
TM) Almond Shave Cream
from Nordstrom
$16
NEST Fragrances
Vanilla Orchid & Almond Hand Lotion, 10 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$24
Dr Bronner
Organic Almond Castile Liquid Soap 237ml
from Selfridges
$5
Smallflower
Trading Co. Honey Almond Soap
from Smallflower
$4
Sephora
WEN® by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
from Sephora
$32
Burt's Bees
Almond Milk and Beeswax Hand Cream by 2oz Cream)
from Smallflower
$8.99
Walgreens
Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Shea Butter & Almond Oil
from Walgreens
$4
Amazon.com
LATHER Sweet Almond Face Moisturizer, 2-Ounce Jar
from Amazon.com
$23
Ciaté
Love Me Cuticle Oil, Almond
from Bloomingdale's
$17
Schick
Intuition Pure Norishment Coconut Milk & Almond Oil Razor
from Ulta
$12.99
Suave
24 Hour Protection Almond Verbena Invisible Solid Deodorant
from drugstore.com
$2
Sally Beauty
Hollywood Beauty Almond Oil
from Sally Beauty
$2.79
Target
Nourish Organic Body Wash - Almond Vanilla (10 oz)
from Target
$7
RONROBINSON.com
L:A BRUKET - No. 17 Lip Balm - Almond/Coconut
from RONROBINSON.com
$16
C.O. Bigelow Hand Wash in Almond
from bigelowchemists.com
$12
Kneipp
Almond Blossom Soft Skin Body Skin by 100ml Oil)
from Smallflower
$22
Caswell-Massey
Almond and Aloe Hand and Body Wash by 10oz)
from Smallflower
$22
Shop More
Whish Body Lotions & Creams SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Whish Firming Body Cream
from Forever 21
$15
Whish
TM) Body Butter
from Nordstrom
$18
Whish
TM) Pomegranate Hair Inhibiting Swipes
from Nordstrom
$20
Whish
TM) Rice Milk Body Serum With Hair Inhibitor
from Nordstrom
$22
Whish
TM) Coconut Body Butter
from Nordstrom
$18
L'Occitane Body Lotions & Creams SHOP MORE
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Ultra Soft Cream - Zesty Lime
from L'Occitane
$29
L'Occitane
Cherry Blossom Cerisier Pastel Body Milk
from L'Occitane
$27
L'Occitane
Aromachologie Moisturizing Revitalizing Lotion Hands & Body
from L'Occitane
$24
L'Occitane
Lavender Moisturizing Hand Lotion
from L'Occitane
$24
L'Occitane
Verbena Body Lotion
from L'Occitane
$29
Kneipp Body Oils SHOP MORE
Kneipp
Soft Skin Body Oil - Almond Blossom
from DERMSTORE
$22
Kneipp
Devil's Claw Back Comfort Massage Oil
from DERMSTORE
$23
Kneipp
Almond Blossom Soft Skin Body Oil (Travel Size) by 0.68oz Oil)
from Smallflower
$6
Kneipp
Almond Blossom Soft Skin Body Skin by 100ml Oil)
from Smallflower
$22
Kneipp
Arnica Joint and Muscle Massage Oil
from DERMSTORE
$23
L'Occitane Body Lotions & Creams AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
the_moroccanrose
kathleenjenningsbeauty
styledbynellikal
styledbynellikal
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds