Almond-Scented Beauty Products
25 Almond-Scented Products to Seriously Sweeten Up Your Season
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
25 Almond-Scented Products to Seriously Sweeten Up Your Season
Some live for pumpkin-scented candles, other flip for warm vanilla body cream, but me? I crush hard on another decadent holiday scent: almond. It seems basic (after all, it's just a nut), but the sweet marzipan fragrance is one I would happily sniff all day. And it's not just a sensual experience I'm after — almond oil has beauty benefits thanks to its antioxidant-rich, vitamin E composition. It nourishes skin, adds shine to hair, and gives everything a healthy glow — something we all strive for during the holidays. Read on to discover 25 almond beauty products, including shaving essentials, hair glossers, and the prettiest bathroom beauty accessories.
c. Booth Honey Almond Nourishing Dry Oil Mist, Honey Almond
$6
Almond & Honey Face Scrub
$15
'Almond Milk & Honey' Triple Milled Soap
$10
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, 12 oz.
$45
from Macy's
Dead Sea Essentials by Body & Bath Oil, Relaxing Almond
$13
Vanilla Orchid & Almond Hand Lotion, 10 oz.
$24
from Neiman Marcus
Organic Almond Castile Liquid Soap 237ml
$5
from Selfridges
WEN® by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner
$32
from Sephora
Almond Milk and Beeswax Hand Cream by 2oz Cream)
$8.99
Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Shea Butter & Almond Oil
$4
from Walgreens
LATHER Sweet Almond Face Moisturizer, 2-Ounce Jar
$23
from Amazon.com
Intuition Pure Norishment Coconut Milk & Almond Oil Razor
$12.99
from Ulta
24 Hour Protection Almond Verbena Invisible Solid Deodorant
$2
Hollywood Beauty Almond Oil
$2.79
from Sally Beauty
Nourish Organic Body Wash - Almond Vanilla (10 oz)
$7
from Target
L:A BRUKET - No. 17 Lip Balm - Almond/Coconut
$16
from RONROBINSON.com
Almond Blossom Soft Skin Body Skin by 100ml Oil)
$22
Almond and Aloe Hand and Body Wash by 10oz)
$22
0previous images
-7more images