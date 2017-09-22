 Skip Nav
It's Clear Why This American Horror Story Makeup Look Is Getting So Much Buzz

As every American Horror Story fan knows, beehives have been a low-key theme so far in the show's latest installment, "Cult," playing second fiddle only to the in-your-face clown theme that has audiences terrified. The bee element to the season appeals to some viewers' innermost fears, particularly trypophobia — aka a fear of small, clustered holes — which certainly explains the deep discomfort that many have felt during American Horror Story: Cult viewings. It also explains why this AHS-inspired makeup look is so damn terrifying.

The special effects makeup look was created by makeup artist Ellinor Rosander, who shows the how-tos behind her wild creations on YouTube. If you can stomach the tiny holes in the faux honeycomb of this look, it's definitely worth watching — talk about Halloween inspiration!
