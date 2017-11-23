Guys, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday Deals Are Really, REALLY Good This Year

Whether you love, hate, or feel a weird mixture of both emotions at the thought of the wild weekend of sales we're about to enter, you have to admit: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are once-a-year moments where you can go big (sometimes without even leaving the comfort of your home). Case in point: the Anastasia Beverly Hills sale. We wouldn't lead you astray — this sh*t is good. Like, 50 percent off contour kits and eye shadow singles good.

Intrigued? Read on for every way you can save this year. Just so ya know, this event runs from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27. And be sure to sign up for early access to the sale, which means you'll be able to shop a full hour before everyone else does, you VIP princess.