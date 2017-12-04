 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your "Empty" Brow Pencil Could Be Hiding Weeks' Worth of Product
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection
Beauty News
Kat Von D's New Studded Kiss Lipsticks Are in a Color You Probably Weren't Expecting
Beauty News
Guys, We Need to Talk About These New Maybelline "Un-Nudes" SuperStay Colors

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Reddit Hack

Your "Empty" Brow Pencil Could Be Hiding Weeks' Worth of Product

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio

While perusing Reddit's Makeup Addiction page today, I saw something that was majorly impressive. Not only had one dedicated person actually managed to break open their Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($21), but they had also discovered that much more pencil lives inside the product if you bust it open. Consider my mind blown.

Broke open my Brow Wiz after it was "empty" and this is how much product was left from MakeupAddiction

Our hero goes by the handle ihatemashedpotatoes (an opinion I do not endorse but can quietly respect). They managed to pull off the tip of the pencil starting at the area around its neck (shown below). And voila! Quite a bit of product was uncovered — "like a good two months" of supply, another Redditor estimated.

Image Source: Reddit user ihatemashedpotatoes

That post has led to other intrepid beauty enthusiasts experimenting with more pencils. Justascruffygirl tested out the method on an NYX Micro Brow ($10), and lo and behold, you don't have to go buy a new one anytime soon. As one Redditor wrote, "I'm broke but my brows will look GREAT." Small mercies, y'all.

I decided to see if Micro Brow also had hidden depths from MakeupAddiction

According to those who experimented, there's no real finesse required for this method, "Just blunt force. Literally just snap it off." You got this!

Join the conversation
Anastasia Beverly HillsBeauty NewsEyebrowsBeauty Products
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Calls This Popular Beauty Oil Her "Cure-All"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Elf on the Shelf Makeup
Holiday Beauty
Someone Created a Demonic Elf on the Shelf Makeup Look, and GOODBYE!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Miss Universe Contestants Without Makeup
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
by Kristina Rodulfo
Brow Crown Instagram Trend
Beauty News
The Latest Eyebrow Trend to Hit Instagram Is Perfect For Drama Queens
by Kelsey Garcia
E.L.F. Silicone Brushes | Holiday 2017
Beauty News
These 3 New E.L.F. Brushes Are the Most Affordable Way to Do Holiday Glitter Makeup
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds