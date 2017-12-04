Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Reddit Hack
Your "Empty" Brow Pencil Could Be Hiding Weeks' Worth of Product
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
While perusing Reddit's Makeup Addiction page today, I saw something that was majorly impressive. Not only had one dedicated person actually managed to break open their Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($21), but they had also discovered that much more pencil lives inside the product if you bust it open. Consider my mind blown.
Broke open my Brow Wiz after it was "empty" and this is how much product was left from MakeupAddiction
Our hero goes by the handle ihatemashedpotatoes (an opinion I do not endorse but can quietly respect). They managed to pull off the tip of the pencil starting at the area around its neck (shown below). And voila! Quite a bit of product was uncovered — "like a good two months" of supply, another Redditor estimated.
Image Source: Reddit user ihatemashedpotatoes
That post has led to other intrepid beauty enthusiasts experimenting with more pencils. Justascruffygirl tested out the method on an NYX Micro Brow ($10), and lo and behold, you don't have to go buy a new one anytime soon. As one Redditor wrote, "I'm broke but my brows will look GREAT." Small mercies, y'all.
I decided to see if Micro Brow also had hidden depths from MakeupAddiction
According to those who experimented, there's no real finesse required for this method, "Just blunt force. Literally just snap it off." You got this!