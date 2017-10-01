Get Ready For Anastasia Beverly Hills's Epic Sugar Glow Palette

A post shared by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Because you can never have too much highlighter, Anastasia Beverly Hills is coming out with another launch to fulfill your glow necessities. Introducing Sugar Glow Kit, a four-shade palette including the return of some ABH bestsellers.

The hues include Starburst, a silvery pearl; Butterscotch, a white gold; Gumdrop, an iridescent pastel pink; and Marshmallow, an intensely pigmented ice gold.

There's no word yet on when it will come out, but we already know the glow will be unreal. ABH President Claudia Soare posted an Instagram video of her wearing the kit and had the most enviable, luminescent skin.

A post shared by Norvina (@norvina) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Stay tuned for more!