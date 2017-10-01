Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit Highlighter Palette
Get Ready For Anastasia Beverly Hills's Epic Sugar Glow Palette
Because you can never have too much highlighter, Anastasia Beverly Hills is coming out with another launch to fulfill your glow necessities. Introducing Sugar Glow Kit, a four-shade palette including the return of some ABH bestsellers.
The hues include Starburst, a silvery pearl; Butterscotch, a white gold; Gumdrop, an iridescent pastel pink; and Marshmallow, an intensely pigmented ice gold.
There's no word yet on when it will come out, but we already know the glow will be unreal. ABH President Claudia Soare posted an Instagram video of her wearing the kit and had the most enviable, luminescent skin.
