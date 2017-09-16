You Won't Believe That Anastasia Had Alopecia When You See How Long Her Hair Is Now

 Skip Nav
You might think you've seen long hair goals a million times before, but wait until you see Anastasia Sidorova's hair. The 23-year-old is a trained cosmetic trichologist and develops hair programs, so she really knows hair health. At 18, Anastasia's hair began to fall out, and she was diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia. After trying and failing to make her hair grow, she visited a trichologist to see what she could do to help. Not only did her hair grow, so did her interest in the profession.

Here is what we can learn from Anastasia. Spoiler: her knowledge is as long as her mane.

Anastasia never straightens her hair (we can't begin to imagine how long that would take), and she lets her hair air dry 60 percent before using a hair dryer on it. She uses shampoo with sulphates (shock horror), and takes omega-3 and vitamin D. She also uses a keratin mask after every. single. shampoo. Woah. We all have a lot of work to do here.

In addition, she debunked a couple of hair-growth myths for us. Anastasia says getting a haircut regularly does not promote hair growth, as some of us have been led to believe. This is because the hair originates in the follicle on the scalp. However, regular cuts do keep the hair looking healthier, therefore making it look longer.

Not only does she talk a lot of hair science, she also gets real about getting the perfect (and not so perfect) Instagram shot by showing a collection of photos that didn't make the cut. She then gives tips on how to get the perfect hair Insta shot, so get ready to make notes. Wash your hair two hours before filming, as this is when the hair has the most volume. Air-dry 60 percent and blow-dry the rest to give it shine. Lastly, lighting and movement are key, so get those flyaways flying and those sun rays on your mane.

Keep reading to see more beautiful hair shots and even a little hair tutorial to get your hair in tip-top condition.

