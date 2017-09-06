BTS Is Collaborating on Cushion Compacts — and It's a Big F*cking Deal

 Skip Nav
Korean K-pop band BTS collaborated on a line of cushion sunscreen compacts for K-beauty line VT Cosmetics — and the A.R.M.Y. (their fan base) is going nuts. The line, which launched Aug. 18 and was available for presale in June, was unfortunately only sold in South Korea. If you're unfamiliar with BTS, it's time to get to know the guys; they've been dominating Korean music charts for years now.

BTS goes by many names — Bangtan Boys, Beyond the Scene, and Bulletproof Boyscouts among them — and consists of seven men. Most importantly, BTS's fan base is enormous, global, and totally obsessed.

You might remember the group as the band that beat out Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendez for the best social artist at the Billboard Music Awards in 2017. Their completely obsessed fans voted for the group on a major scale and are nicknamed the A.R.M.Y. (Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth). If you consider the group's 8.05 million Twitter followers and 5.2 million followers on Instagram, the A.R.M.Y. is comprised of millions of dedicated soldiers.

If you're still not convinced that this collaboration with VT might be the most coveted K-beauty line of the year, you need to see one of BTS's music videos. If you love *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" video featuring the members of the group attached to strings like marionette puppets, you will love every single video BTS puts out. All of them feature over-the-top scenarios, elaborate dance moves, and extravagant outfits.

It's unsurprising that the group created sunscreen compacts considering the focus on skin care and sun protection in Korean culture. While not much is known about the product outside of Korea (VT doesn't even have it on its website yet!), fans speculate that there are seven varieties for each member of the K-pop group. On Instagram, there are a few photos of a some cushion compacts and sponges that are tagged with #BTSBeauty. We're thinking this is an online peak of the elusive products.

A post shared by Bangtan TR - 터키 (@bangtantr_) on

The line launched on Aug. 18 and is going to be extremely hard to come by. Your best bet is to look at BTS fan pages, keep searching eBay, and pray a BTS collaboration will come to the US soon.

A post shared by 영으니 (@lilye_vlossom) on

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
