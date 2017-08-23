 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Perfume
This Kitten-Fur-Scented Perfume Belongs on Every Cat-Lover's Vanity
Beauty Trends
Fire and Ice Is the New Nail Trend You Need to Try ASAP
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Clumsy Girls Will Fall Head Over Heels For These 15 Bandage Tattoos

Usually, wearing bandages can be pretty annoying — no one wants to see a neutral strip of gauze peeking out from their skirt's hemline or shoe's t-strap. So when we saw Band-Aid tattoos popping up on our Instagram feeds, we were a little skeptical.

But after we took a second look, we found that this design is chic as ever. That's because not only does this whimsical ink speak to us on an aesthetic level, it also packs a deeper, emotional meaning.

If you're a clumsy girl who always seems to be suffering from paper cuts or random bruises, this look brings a graceful touch to your inelegant habits. But for others, these designs are more than whimsical — a few have added the Semicolon Project tag to their bandage ink Instagrams, which symbolizes the wearer's ability to persevere through depression and mental health issues.

Regardless of the reason, boo-boo tattoos just might heal your ink rut. And if you aren't ready to make a lifelong commitment to repping Band-Aid on your body, we found this temporary option from Tattly ($5) that you can test first.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsBody CareTattoos
Join The Conversation
Parenthood
14 Tattoo Ideas For Parents Wanting to Honor Their Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Hottest Haircuts Summer 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
by Wendy Gould
Gucci Snake Inspired Eye Makeup
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Eyeliner Review
Beauty News
by Julia Hornaicek
Evil Eye Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
15 Tiny Evil Eye Tattoo Ideas to Ward Off Misfortune
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds