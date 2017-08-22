Remember That Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Line? Well, It's Back — and Better

There was once a time — probably in the early aughts — where you could randomly waltz into any household and probably find a bottle of Bath & Body Works Sleep Body Lotion on the nightstand. It was just that ubiquitous. Though the original aromatherapy range is still widely available (and always has been!), Bath & Body Works is releasing brand-new products with an updated aesthetic.

In years prior, Bath & Body Works had four signature aromatherapy scents: Sleep, Stress Relief, Energy, and Sensual. Though Sensual is getting the boot, the brand is introducing four new scents: Comfort, Happiness, Focus, and Recharge. The expansive collection will include skincare products, essential oils, room sprays, pillow mists, and even candles.

The new aromatherapy collection will gradually become available both online and in stores throughout August. The best part? Not a single item exceeds $25. Browse the entire revamped range ahead.