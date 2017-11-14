 Skip Nav
Priyanka Chopra
Lilly Singh Is the New Face of Pantene in a Stunning Campaign With Priyanka Chopra!
Beauty Interview
These Are the Best 8 Concealers, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Products Review
I Tried 8 New Too Faced Lipsticks And Now I'm a Damn Unicorn

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Scented Candle

Let's Toast to This Fan-Favorite Holiday Candle!

When the holiday season hits, scents like fir trees, peppermint candies, and sugar cookies reign supreme. While I love all of those things that make the holidays special, I personally don't find the candle form all that appealing. But this year, I'll be trading in my everyday candles for the Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Scented Candle ($24). The holiday-appropriate packaging opens up with the type of light, effervescent scent that I typically gravitate toward. Champagne notes mingle with juicy hints of nectarine and black currant. And if that's an excuse for more clinking champagne glasses, I'm all for it.

Join the conversation
Holiday BeautyBeauty ReviewBeauty ShoppingCandleBath And Body WorksHoliday
Holiday Beauty
The Easy DIY Headband Braid That Only Looks Complicated
by Kaitlyn Dreyling
Rose Gold Beauty Gifts 2017
Holiday Beauty
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Rose Quartz Beauty Products
Gift Guide
Pretty (Healing): 12 Rose Quartz Beauty Products You Need in Your Life
by Kristin Granero
Best Bath and Body Works PocketBac Sanitizers
Bath and Body Works
S'mores, Bellinis: 9 of Bath & Body Works's Best-Smelling PocketBacs to Shop Now
by Sarah Siegel
Bath & Body Works Holiday Christmas Candles 2017
Affordable Decor
Bath & Body Works Already Released Its Holiday Candles — Nice Knowin' Ya, Paycheck
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds