Let's Toast to This Fan-Favorite Holiday Candle!

When the holiday season hits, scents like fir trees, peppermint candies, and sugar cookies reign supreme. While I love all of those things that make the holidays special, I personally don't find the candle form all that appealing. But this year, I'll be trading in my everyday candles for the Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Scented Candle ($24). The holiday-appropriate packaging opens up with the type of light, effervescent scent that I typically gravitate toward. Champagne notes mingle with juicy hints of nectarine and black currant. And if that's an excuse for more clinking champagne glasses, I'm all for it.