Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Bath & Body Works

Chances are, your local mall has a Bath & Body Works inside — and your nose draws you right in. We can't blame you! Each year, the company produces around 200 new fragrances (yes, really!) for its fans to hoard. If you're like us and a sucker for the gingham-detailed stores and its scented beauty products, read on. We talked to the Bath & Body Works team to dig up 15 facts you didn't know about the beloved shop.

