Your Favorite '90s Middle School Scents Are Going on Sale at Bath & Body Works!

Bath and Body Works is answering our '90s loving prayers by including all our favorite vintage scents in its Semi-Annual Sale. Starting June 5, you'll be able to shop previously discontinued scents you loved as a child, all at a discount.

If you're a fan of the cult-favorite Cucumber Melon scent, you'll be thrilled to learn that the body-care emporium now sells the fresh fragrance in a 3-Wick Candle and Wallflower variety so your home can smell as good as your well-moisturized body. The retired scents are only available during June and are sure to fly off shelves fast, so make sure to get them while you still can.

If your favorite scent happens to be from the brand's current lineup, you might want to stalk up on that fragrance, as well. The Semi-Annual Sale is notorious for being the last time you can get your hands on products before the company retires them for good.

Read on to check out the vintage scents available at your local Bath and Body Works on June 5.

