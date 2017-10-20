 Skip Nav

Bath and Body Works Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Fall 2017

Holy Mother of Pumpkin, This Beloved Bath & Body Works Scent Is Back — For Now

A post shared by Bath & Body Works (@bathandbodyworks) on

Let's all take a moment to pour one out for our favorite discontinued Bath & Body Works Scents (I still shed tears over the loss of Violet Bouquet). Until recently, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, the mother of all Bath & Body Works autumnal scents, was one such loved and lost fragrance.

But the people have spoken, and the skincare store responded — by rereleasing Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin. According to the brand's Instagram, Bath & Body Works will drop the indulgent, spicy scent as a Fine Fragrance Mist, Body Lotion, and Shower Gel, after receiving multiple requests to bring it back.

While these products are not listed online yet, the offer is available in stores. If you prefer to do your shopping from the comfort of your living room, you can purchase the Hand Cream ($4) and Gentle Foaming Hand Soap ($7) in Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin on Bath & Body Works's website.

And no promises on how long shelves will stay stocked — just like Fall, the rerelease won't last forever.

Hand Cream
$4
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
$7
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
