This Genius Beauty Blender Cleaning Hack Only Takes 1 Minute

This is honestly the best way to get all make up off a beauty blender.

Put it in a cup with water and fairy liquid then microwave for 1min! pic.twitter.com/9pIR2l5ALE — 2CHINZz (@2chiinzzz) 6 June 2017

The majority of the beauty world bows down to beauty blending sponges. Despite a few good efforts at using household products to apply makeup, none quite come close to the reliable, good old Beautyblender.

However, although our love for the sponges that gave us a flawless base runs deep, cleaning them is the worst chore of them all. But fear not fellow beauty enthusiasts, one Twitter user has blown all of our tiny minds with a surprisingly simple but effective hack.

Laureen puts her Beautyblender in hot water mixed with dish soap, then zaps it in the microwave for one minute, ringing it out once the water has cooled. The foundation should be completely removed from the sponge, killing all of the bacteria in the process. You'll be left with a nearly new blender.

So far the post has reached 2,900 retweets and 9,100 likes. And many have replied with their own photographic evidence saying it really does work. Laureen also noted that it may possibly work with a tanning mitt too!

Made me realise I actually have a purple beauty blender 😅 pic.twitter.com/cmRofocnPc — Lauren✨ (@LozzaMannn) 6 June 2017

Give this quick hack a go for yourself and watch your blenders go from grim to grand. As one Twitter user replied "this was the knowledge I didn't know I needed." We're with you, girl!