 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Makeup Artist Brings Each Zodiac Sign to Life in Strikingly Gorgeous Photo Series
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Beauty Trends
Emerald Eye Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and It's Prettier Than You Ever Imagined
Hair Tutorials
You Guys, Octopus Buns Are SO In Right Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Makeup Artist Brings Each Zodiac Sign to Life in Strikingly Gorgeous Photo Series

If you live your life based on the position of the sun and moon — and fear what could happen when Mercury is in retrograde — then you're going to love this Instagrammer's astrological looks. Setareh Hosseini is an incredibly talented makeup artist from Toronto and her latest project has us seeing stars.

She's created a series of makeup masterpieces for each zodiac sign, using her face as a canvas to bring the signs to life. But beyond the striking looks, Setareh has deeply analyzed each of the signs to create totally accurate readings as captions, explaining how her work represents the personality traits of each sign.

Keep reading to see each of Setareh's astrological designs, and then, check out these perfect highlighters for each zodiac sign.

Related
The Perfect Highlighter For Every Zodiac Sign

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsAstrologyMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Green Makeup Trend
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Selena Gomez
by Celia Fernandez
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
What are Slice Sheet Masks
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
What is the luckiest day of the year?
Hannahgram
Susan Miller Reveals Your Luckiest Day Of The Year
by jiscaro
Best Drugstore Self-Tanner 2017
Shopping
According to Reviewers, These Are the Best Drugstore Self-Tanners
by Rebecca Brown
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kylie Lip Kit New Velvet Mattes 2017
Kylie Jenner
by Lauren Levinson
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds