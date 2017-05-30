Makeup Artist Brings Each Zodiac Sign to Life in Strikingly Gorgeous Photo Series

If you live your life based on the position of the sun and moon — and fear what could happen when Mercury is in retrograde — then you're going to love this Instagrammer's astrological looks. Setareh Hosseini is an incredibly talented makeup artist from Toronto and her latest project has us seeing stars.

She's created a series of makeup masterpieces for each zodiac sign, using her face as a canvas to bring the signs to life. But beyond the striking looks, Setareh has deeply analyzed each of the signs to create totally accurate readings as captions, explaining how her work represents the personality traits of each sign.

Keep reading to see each of Setareh's astrological designs, and then, check out these perfect highlighters for each zodiac sign.