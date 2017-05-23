5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty Tips Beauty Products That Help You Slim Down 8 Body-Toning Creams That Actually Make You Look Slimmer May 23, 2017 by Kristin Granero 579 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The holidays (and all of the tempting goodies that typically accompany them) are behind us, bathing suit season is just a few months away (with Spring break trips on the horizon), and it's time to commit to those healthy habits for 2017. We love you just the way you are (really) and know there's something serious to be said for fitness and nutritious eating. But we also know firsthand that the struggle is all too real, which is why we wasted no time looking to some of our favorite beauty brands that offer body-toning products. While a skin butter can't dissolve cellulite, it can certainly help the area to appear firmer, brighter, and more even. So we put these products to the test to see which ones will help you fake it till you make it. Shop Brands Skinceuticals · Bliss · Orlane · Juara · Dr. Brandt Skincare · Talika SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate The Product: SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate ($78) How It Works: This paraben-free concentrate is made up of tripeptide, yeast extract, and hydrolyzed rice protein, which help the skin to feel more firm. It's specifically targeted for hard-to-tone areas like the thighs, butt, knees, upper arms, and abs. In addition to its contouring capabilities, it also has a cooling, slight tingling effect upon application. Skinceuticals Body Tightening Concentrate $78 from Bliss Buy Now See more Skinceuticals Body Cleansers Bliss FatGirlSlim Arm Candy The Product: Bliss FatGirlSlim Arm Candy ($38) How It Works: This addition to Bliss's FatGirlSlim family is formulated with a combination of caffeine, white sapphire, and lactic acids for breaking down trouble spots and revealing a smoother, more even-looking skin tone. We especially appreciate the raised, massage-like applicator, which makes it easier to target hard-to-reach areas (and feels like a relaxing massage to use!). Bliss Fatgirlslim Arm Candy $38 from Macy's Buy Now See more Bliss Bath & Body Orlane Paris Aqua Svelte Slimming Scrub With Algae and Salt The Product: Orlane Paris Aqua Svelte Slimming Scrub With Algae and Salt ($65) How It Works: Caffeine, essential ginger oil, and marine algae work together to remove dead skin cells, target cellulite, and improve vibrance. In addition to its speedy smoothing effects, the scrub boasts a soothing, marine-like scent. Finish off the treatment with one of Orlane's firming serums for added benefit. Orlane Orlane, Paris Aqua Svelte Slimming Scrub, 200 mL $65 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Orlane Body Scrubs & Exfoliants DERMAdoctor Brazilian Bombshell Skin Perfecting Body Lotion The Product: DERMAdoctor Brazilian Bombshell Skin Perfecting Body Lotion ($48) How It Works: Like one of your favorite Instagram filters, this lotion from DERMAdoctor is beloved for its ability to mask imperfections and minimize flaws. Not only does it give us a confident glow, but the blend of Brazilian botanicals — including ginseng and stem extracts — also smells amazing. Plus, it has SPF 30, which prevents future damage from occuring. DERMAdoctor Body Lotions & Creams Brazilian Bombshell Skin Perfecting Body Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $18 from DERMAdoctor Buy Now See more DERMAdoctor Body Lotions & Creams Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub The Product: Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub ($37) How It Works: Like a cup of joe for the skin, this energizing scrub features ground Sumatra coffee beans for exfoliating and toning skin, along with rice bran oil for hydrating and boosting elasticity. After regular use, it made our skin feel rejuvenated and appear more firm. Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub $38 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Juara Body Scrubs & Exfoliants Dr. Brandt Skincare Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream The Product: Dr. Brandt Skincare Cellusculpt Body Shaper & Cellulite Smoothing Cream ($59) How It Works: This highly regarded smoothing cream from Dr. Brandt was inspired by smoothing services he performed in his medical office and is enriched with caffeine, green coffee extract, and an enzymatic complex for making skin appear more toned. Like in the case of Bliss, we love that this tube is equipped with rollerballs (this time stainless steal!) for targeted stimulation. Dr. Brandt Skincare Cellusculpt $59 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Dr. Brandt Skincare Makeup Talika Zero Stretch Mark The Product: Talika Zero Stretch Mark ($88) How It Works: This corrective cream is armed with plankton extract for smoothing, along with peptides for promoting cellular repair and a more even skin tone. It's also extremely lightweight so it's easy to apply and really work into areas that need some TLC. Talika Zero Stretch Mark $88 from Nordstrom See more Talika Beauty Products Environ Body Profile The Product: Environ Body Profile ($66) How It Works: This toning gel contains the active ingredient Myriceline for reducing the appearance of cellulite. It also boasts hydrating capabilities. We applied it to our stomach, upper arms, legs, and butt as directed and, while not immediate, did notice skin becoming smoother as time went on. Environ Body Profile $66 from environ.co.za