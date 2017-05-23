8 Body-Toning Creams That Actually Make You Look Slimmer

The holidays (and all of the tempting goodies that typically accompany them) are behind us, bathing suit season is just a few months away (with Spring break trips on the horizon), and it's time to commit to those healthy habits for 2017.

We love you just the way you are (really) and know there's something serious to be said for fitness and nutritious eating. But we also know firsthand that the struggle is all too real, which is why we wasted no time looking to some of our favorite beauty brands that offer body-toning products. While a skin butter can't dissolve cellulite, it can certainly help the area to appear firmer, brighter, and more even. So we put these products to the test to see which ones will help you fake it till you make it.