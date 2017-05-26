 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s
Beauty Trends
5 New Products You Absolutely Need From Sephora Collection's Fall Lineup
Kylie Jenner
You Have to See How Hot Manny MUA Looks in This 1 New Kylie Lip Kit Shade
Beauty Tips
The 12 Best Setting Sprays From Ulta That Will Fix Any Skin Concern
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s

Many of us can attest to the power of scent when it comes to conjuring up old memories, especially when we're talking about the beauty products that helped define your youth. Just when you think everything is behind you, you get a whiff of that Rave Hair Spray and you're transported back to your school locker room, or maybe it was the Aussie Sprunch Mousse that got you this time (it's unmistakable!).

Whether you were in your early teens, coming into adulthood, or just want to know what it was like to experience the '90s, we present to you some of the products that helped define the decade. Read on as we travel back in time to the world of Love's Baby Soft (the sweet smell of powder!), Lip Smacker collections, Tommy Girl, and more. Bonus points if you put on some *Nsync or Britney Spears while you read.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The 90sBeauty Product ReviewNostalgiaBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsPerfume
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Accessories
You'll Say "I Do" the Minute You See These Pearl Engagement Rings
by Marina Liao
Is Instant Ramen Bad For You?
Health News
The Harmful Effects of Instant Ramen Noodles
by Erin Cullum
Frida Kahlo Facts
Art
17 Things You Didn't Know About Feminist Icon Frida Kahlo
by Alessandra Foresto
Comme des Garcons Shirt
3 Major Brands Just Teamed Up to Create This 1 Pair of Iconic Sneakers
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Daddy Yankee Facts
Daddy Yankee
15 Things You Might Not Know About Puerto Rican Superstar Daddy Yankee
by Celia Fernandez
Best 2017 Summer Books For Women
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
by Brenda Janowitz
New Korean Beauty Sheet Masks 2017
Skin Care
5 Innovative Korean Sheet Masks That Solve Different Skin Concerns
by Charlotte Cho
Benefit Cosmetics Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
by Victoria Messina
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
Prince William
Princess Diana Felt Betrayed by a Tell-All Book — Here's What William Did to Cheer Her Up
by Caitlin Hacker
Back-of-the-Neck Tattoo Ideas and Inspiration
Beauty Trends
25 Back-of-the-Neck Tiny Tattoos to Inspire Your Next Ink
by Nile Cappello
DIY Latina Hair Remedies
Beauty Tips
7 DIY Hair Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Emilia Benton
Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping
Spring Beauty
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds