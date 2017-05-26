10 Totally Tubular Beauty Products That Smell Like the '90s

Many of us can attest to the power of scent when it comes to conjuring up old memories, especially when we're talking about the beauty products that helped define your youth. Just when you think everything is behind you, you get a whiff of that Rave Hair Spray and you're transported back to your school locker room, or maybe it was the Aussie Sprunch Mousse that got you this time (it's unmistakable!).

Whether you were in your early teens, coming into adulthood, or just want to know what it was like to experience the '90s, we present to you some of the products that helped define the decade. Read on as we travel back in time to the world of Love's Baby Soft (the sweet smell of powder!), Lip Smacker collections, Tommy Girl, and more. Bonus points if you put on some *Nsync or Britney Spears while you read.