22 Beauty Resolutions to Make in Your 30s

So you found a gray hair or a wrinkle that isn't going away; no reason to panic. No one should be scared of turning 30, but in case you are, we've rounded up the beauty rules that POPSUGAR's most fabulous 30-something editors live by. So if 30 is around the corner, resolve to trade your addiction to tanning, smoking, or sparkly lip gloss for new vices, like serums, deep conditioners, and a pricey stylist.

While your 20s are a time for experimenting with edgy haircuts, lip colors, and questionable sexual partners, in your 30s, it's time to get serious about your long-term health and your long-term beauty. As soon as you accept that, the easier it will be; plus, it's an excuse to buy more beauty products. So keep calm and read on for 22 beauty rules to follow in your 30s.

Wear Sunscreen Every Day
Wear a Hat in the Sun
Have a Hairdresser Who Gets You
Find a Good Dermatologist
Relax Your Face. Repeat: Relax Your Face.
Embrace Moisture in All Forms
Always Carry Tweezers
Find Your Red Lipstick
Buy Nice Makeup Brushes and Wash Them Often
Remember, Every Drink Will Show on Your Face
Drink Lots of Water
Get Regular Facials
Start Wearing Night Cream Different From Day Cream
Start Using Eye Cream ASAP
Moisturize Your Hands
And Also Your Hair
Use Less Aggressive Brushes
Stop Smoking, Even Socially
Stop Biting Your Nails
Always Wash Your Face Before Bed
Wear Sparkly Makeup With Caution
Embrace It
