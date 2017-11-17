 Skip Nav
Beauty Vlogger Nicole Skyes Bathes in 50 Bottles of Glitter

Vlogger Bathes in 50 Bottles of Unicorn Glitter, Lives Her Best Life

Do you lie awake at night wondering what it would be like to bathe in 50 bottles of glitter? Yeah, me neither. Luckily, vlogger Nicole Skyes intrepidly took the dive herself — into a tub full of rainbow shimmer.

In the video above, you can watch as Nicole lives her truth and marinates in glitter flecks of red, orange, green, yellow, blue indigo, violet, and all the unicorn colors in between. It's seriously bath time #goals, and perhaps the most "do it for the 'gram-able" act of self-care we've seen so far.

