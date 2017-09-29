Loved the Pink Marble Beautyblender? Wait Until You See the "Pop" One

A Beautyblender is a Beautyblender is a Beautyblender . . . but there's something about a fun design that makes the makeup bag essential even more lovable. Remember all the hype when the pink marble design debuted in the Summer? If you loved that one, you'll adore the return of the bright orange pop art-inspired sponge.

Beautyblender Pop ($20), originally part of the summer.fling kit, is now available to buy on its own. We think its pumpkin hue is perfect for Halloween — especially if you're creating all those Roy Lichtenstein, comic-book inspired looks.